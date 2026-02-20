Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly breaking up? Fact check on recent rumors

However, the account is explicitly a parody, as noted in a context card attached to the post. The card also clarified that Chalamet and Jenner were photographed kissing on a date on February 17, contradicting the breakup claim.

Several X users expressed doubt about the report, citing recent sightings of the celebrity couple together. Others reacted with mock heartbreak and surprise.

An X post by HoopsCrave on Feb 20 claimed that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are breaking up after three years together. The post generated discussion among X users, with both skepticism and humor. Some users questioned why Jenner’s relationship status would make headlines at all, pointing out the normalcy of breakups in everyday life. Others joked about past high-profile relationships.

Additionally, HoopsCrave describes itself as a parody account not affiliated with PopCrave.

Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner: 'He said that she had 2 kids'

What the facts show Current verified reports confirm that Chalamet and Jenner are in a public relationship, have been photographed kissing and attending events together, and publicly acknowledged their partnership at awards shows.

There is no verified evidence to suggest that they are breaking up at this time. The post from the parody account should not be treated as factual reporting.

Public appearances In January 2026, Chalamet won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his role as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, a 1950s New York-based film about a table tennis player. While accepting the award, he thanked his fellow nominees, team, and director Josh Safdie. Towards the end of his speech, he publicly acknowledged his partner, Kylie Jenner, saying: “And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.”

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet busts EsDeeKid rumors with ‘4 Raws Remix’; ‘no alter ego afterall’

Jenner, present in the audience, was seen smiling and mouthing “I love you”.

Vogue reported on January 11 that Chalamet and Jenner have largely kept their relationship private but have made several public appearances that delighted fans. Highlights include their first public outing at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in 2023, cuddling at the US Open final, and attending awards shows like the Golden Globes, Oscars, and Critics Choice Awards together.

Their European appearances included Paris, Berlin, and London, where they were photographed together on press tours and red carpets, often coordinating outfits.