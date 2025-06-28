Kylie Jenner's dress draws attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are officially married. The Amazon founder and Emmy-winning journalist exchanged vows in a glamorous black-tie wedding on Friday, 27 June, on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, per People Magazine. Kylie Jenner leaves Gritti Palace, on the second day of the wedding festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

The couple wasn't the only ones wearing white; there was another one. Can you guess the name? All eyes shifted when Kylie Jenner arrived, wearing a dress that raised some eyebrows.

Earlier photos showed Jenner arriving in a boat with an off-white dress on her way to the ceremony. Although admittedly fashionable, the colour of the dress and its design rapidly started a discussion on the Internet about the dress being too close to the bride.

“While fashion icons flocked to Venice, one outfit stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” influencer Mario Nawfal commented on X, cited by The Daily Beast. “Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey were among the A-listers turning heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded ceremony. Then, Kylie Jenner showed up in a white, form-fitting dress ... breaking the number one rule of wedding guest etiquette.”

Fashion publication InStyle also weighed in, describing Jenner’s dress as a “creamy white frock that featured a daringly-low plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, black bow details, lace accents throughout, a corset bodice, and a slinky silhouette.”

Rest of the A-listed guest list opted for more traditional attire in Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, and musician Usher were spotted heading to the island together by boat. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also made the trip, while Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with model Vittoria Ceretti. Orlando Bloom looked dapper in a tuxedo, and Sydney Sweeney turned heads in a sleek black mini dress.

The extravagance of the weekend festivities, which are likely to cost about $50 million, is heavy even by billionaire standards, but a pittance to the fourth-richest man in the world, whose wealth is estimated to be $232 billion.

Sanchez has not released anything about her wedding dress to the public, though reports confirm it was custom-designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The couple reportedly travelled to Milan to get fittings in March before the big wedding..