Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now married: First pic from their star-studded Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now officially married. The bride shared the first picture from their Venice wedding on Instagram. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now married!

For her star-studded wedding ceremony in the Italian city – attended by a slew of A-list celebrities – Lauren Sanchez chose a traditional white lace gown with a veil. Her husband, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, kept it classic in a tuxedo.

“06/27/2025,” Sanchez captioned the picture, indicating that the wedding took place on June 27, 2025.

People magazine reported that their outdoor wedding ceremony took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Sanchez has now archived every other photograph on her Instagram page - only the wedding photo remains.

The couple tied the knot after six years of courtship. This is the second marriage for Bezos, who was earlier married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. Sanchez, a former news anchor, was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell

Lauren Sanchez takes on billionaire's last name

Lauren Sanchez also took on her billionaire husband's last name while sharing the first picture from their wedding. She changed her name on Instagram to Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Jeff Bezos is currently the world's third richest man with a net worth of $238 billion.

A-listers attend Bezos-Sanchez wedding

The wedding turned Venice into a billionaire's playground, with private airplanes and yachts entering the lagoon city on the regular in the days preceding the ceremony.

The guests included US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, accompanied by husband Jared Kushner and their three children, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Orlando Bloom, among others.

India was represented by socialite Natasha Poonawalla and entrepreneur Mona Patel.

The billionaire couple booked out some of Venice's top hotels to accommodate the guests - including the ultra-exclusive Aman Venice.

(Also read: Pre-wedding parties, artisanal gift baskets: What Jeff Bezos has planned for guests in Venice)