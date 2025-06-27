Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla’s video from Jeff Bezos wedding bash wins bride Lauren Sanchez’s heart

A video shared by philanthropist and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, who has reached Venice to attend the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, has received a special reaction from the bride-to-be. In the video, Poonawalla shows off her attire for the pre-wedding bash. Natasha Poonawalla reached Venice to attend the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. (Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla)

“Celebrating Love,” Natasha Poonawalla wrote as she shared the hashtag #Vanice. Lauren Sanchez replied to her post with a heart emoticon. Indian actress Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post with a fire emoticon.

Earlier, Poonawalla attended an exclusive lavish bachelorette party for Sanchez. It was an all-girls celebration that included 13 high-profile guests. According to a report by People, some of the names included Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and Kris Jenner.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

She is the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII. Born to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora, she is a socialite and philanthropist who also serves as the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

She has a bachelor's degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a master’s from the London School of Economics.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s grand wedding:

The couple is expected to marry in a star-studded event in Venice, Italy. However, they reportedly had to make last-minute adjustments following massive protests by the locals.

According to Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, 200 guests will attend the event. The couple requested that guests refrain from bringing gifts.

“We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts. Instead, we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice. Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice,” the invite read.

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” it added.