Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoy foam party on $500m superyacht ahead of lavish wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are revelling in a whirlwind of celebrations ahead of their much-anticipated wedding later this week. According to a report by Fox News, the couple were photographed sharing an affectionate moment over the weekend during a foam-filled party on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht Koru, anchored off the scenic island of Cres, Croatia. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez partied aboard his superyacht ahead of their Venice wedding, sharing a foam-filled moment with friends.(AFP)

Sanchez, 55, stunned in a red and black string bikini, accessorised with a wide-brimmed sunhat and stylish sunglasses. Bezos opted for a pair of black swim shorts patterned with blue designs, rounding off his look with a white bucket hat and dark sunglasses. The couple appeared completely at ease, wrapped in each other’s arms and laughing amongst foam and friends as they soaked in the Adriatic sun.

A grand wedding in the works

Bezos and Sanchez are expected to tie the knot on June 27 during a lavish three-day celebration in Venice, Italy. However, the couple reportedly faced some last-minute adjustments to their plans after local protests prompted a change in one of their wedding venues.

The foam party is just the latest in a series of extravagant pre-wedding events that have spanned across Europe. The couple were previously seen in a similarly loved-up moment aboard the same yacht while docked near Cannes, France. On that occasion, Bezos was spotted sharing an intimate moment with Sanchez, as the couple enjoyed the Mediterranean views.

A glamorous bachelorette bash

Earlier in May, Sanchez hosted a glittering bachelorette party in Cannes at the upscale Lafayette’s restaurant. The exclusive soirée, held on May 15, featured a guest list brimming with celebrity names including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry. Sanchez later took to Instagram to reflect on the emotional evening.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Bezos, 60, the founder of both Amazon and the aerospace company Blue Origin, remains one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $223 billion, according to Forbes.