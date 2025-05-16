Natasha Poonawalla attends Lauren Sánchez’s Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

Businesswoman and fashion icon Natasha Poonawalla joined Lauren Sanchez, the 55-year-old former news anchor, in Paris to celebrate her bachelorette party on Thursday. The fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, shared a series of black-and-white photos (Instgram/@laurenSanchez)

Hosted at the chic Lafayette’s, the all-girls gathering featured 13 guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria, reported PEOPLE.

Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, shared a series of black-and-white photos featuring the group, including Poonawalla, on a scenic rooftop, along with a few shots from inside the dinner. The post wrapped up with a final photo of her posing alongside Perry, Kardashian, and Jenner. “Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” Sanchez captioned the post.

Sánchez wore a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons, while Kardashian stunned in a bronze lace corset and leggings, and Perry opted for a pink empire-style dress with a corset top.

Natasha Poonawalla, 43, is a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, known for her distinct fashion sense. She is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.

Following the celebration, Sánchez took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the evening’s menu.

According to the outlet, Bezos and Sánchez have sent out their wedding invitations and plan to tie the knot in June aboard their $500 million yacht, 'Koru', off the coast of Venice, Italy. The highly anticipated ceremony is expected to draw a star-studded guest list.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, and Bezos proposed in May 2023 while they were vacationing in the south of France. Soon after, Sánchez was seen wearing her engagement ring while spending time with Bezos on the yacht.

