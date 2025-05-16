What is the hair-flipping ritual performed by women to welcome Trump in UAE? All about Al-Ayyala

Social media is curious about the traditional dance performed by a group in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to welcome US President Donald Trump. In visuals going viral, women are seen flipping their hair from side to side while chanting poetry. What they are doing is known as Al-Ayyala. Dancers performed a traditional dance at Qasr Al Watan on the day US President Donald Trump met United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (REUTERS)

What do the viral visuals show?

In a video, Donald Trump walks through two rows of dozens of women at Qasr Al Watan, the UAE’s presidential palace. They are wearing white flowing gowns and have long, dark hair. The women dramatically flip their hair in sync with the beats of drums, played by men standing behind them, as the US president walks by.

What is Al-Ayyala?

According to a report by UNESCO, Al-Ayyala is popular in north-western Oman and throughout the United Arab Emirates. In this traditional dance, poetry is chanted and drums are played while the participants dance.

Men stand in two rows facing each other while carrying swords or bamboo sticks to simulate a battle scene. They move their heads and swords to the beats of the music.

In the United Arab Emirates, women take part in the dance, wearing traditional dresses and standing in front. They flip their hair from side to side with the music.

When is this dance performed?

Al-Ayyala is mainly performed during weddings. People in the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates also perform it during festive occasions. The report explains that “Al-Ayyala is inclusive of all ages, genders, and social classes.”

Donald Trump is on the final leg of his three-country tour of the Gulf region. He started his tour in Saudi Arabia and then visited Qatar. He then visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he pledged to strengthen the ties between America and the UAE.

The US president announced deals totalling $200 billion with the UAE. The two countries have also agreed to strengthen their cooperation on artificial intelligence.