Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Donald Trump compliments Qatar Emir’s grand Al Wajba Palace, calls it a ‘nice house’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 15, 2025 12:23 PM IST

US President Donald Trump watched a sword dancing ceremony with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani while visiting Al Wajba Palace.

Donald Trump is on his second stop in his three-nation trip to the Middle East, his major international trip in his second term as President. He received a grand welcome ceremony and then visited Al Wajba Palace, the residence of Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Trump’s reaction to the palace has gone viral.

Donald Trump at the Qatar Emir’s residence, Al Wajba Palace. (X/@MargoMartin47)
Donald Trump at the Qatar Emir’s residence, Al Wajba Palace. (X/@MargoMartin47)

“Nice house!” President @realDonaldTrump says as he tours Al Wajba Palace, home of the Emir of Qatar,” wrote Margo Martin, special assistant and communications advisor to the president. A video she shared shows Trump inside the palace.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on this video featuring Donald Trump?

