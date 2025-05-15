Mukesh Ambani meets Donald Trump at Qatar's Lusail Palace, Elon Musk late by 30 mins. Watch

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani met Donald Trump at the state dinner hosted by Qatar in the US president’s honour. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, was filmed greeting Trump and the Qatari emir at Lusail Palace. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani meets US President Donald Trump at the Qatari State Dinner on May 14

According to a Washington Post report, Trump and the emir stood in a receiving line for nearly an hour. They greeted several high-profile guests – including Mukesh Ambani – at the Qatari State Dinner.

Mukesh Ambani greets Trump

Mukesh Ambani was filmed greeting Trump warmly and chatting with him for a few minutes before moving inside. He also shook hands with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Ambani was then seen chatting and laughing with US secretary of commerce Steve Lutnick as he moved inside.

Watch the video below:

This is Mukesh Ambani’s second meeting with Donald Trump since the US president’s inauguration - he and his wife Nita Ambani had attended a pre-inauguration dinner in the United States back in January.

Musk at Qatar State Dinner

The State Dinner at Doha’s Lusail Palace was reportedly an elaborate affair, with the smell of incense filling the massive hall. The sound of drums and singing greeted the guests who arrived for dinner.

According to the Washington Post, Elon Musk also attended the state dinner, although he was 30 minutes late. The CEO of Tesla also used the “chat and cut” trick to get ahead in the queue.

Other high-profile guests included Newsmax founder Chris Ruddy, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, and Antonio Gracias, one of Elon Musk’s closest friends.

Qatar was the second stop in Trump’s Middle East tour, which includes visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He began the tour in Saudi Arabia before flying to Qatar.

According to news agency PTI, Trump urged Qatar on Wednesday to use its influence over Iran to persuade the country's leadership to reach an agreement with the US to dial back its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Trump, who is visiting the Gulf nation as part of a three-country Mideast swing, made the appeal during a state dinner held in his honour by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.