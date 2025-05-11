Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez eye ‘unusual’ Venetian venue for wedding of the year: Report

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are gearing up for what’s expected to be the wedding event of the summer, with a lavish multi-day celebration planned in Italy between June 24 and 26. While the venue of their location has largely remained a mystery, the pair might exchange vows in a romantic open-air theatre on a Venetian island. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are planning a lavish wedding in Italy, potentially at a restored open-air theatre. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ‘unusual’ wedding venue

For the wedding, where the couple have reportedly asked Lady Gaga and Elton John to perform, a source claimed to The US Sun, “The word is that they have booked the theatre which has been restored.” The insider continued, “It's not your usual venue for a wedding, it would be iconic. Everyone is talking about the wedding and it's going to be a huge celebration.”

While the exact venue remains under wraps, the outlet confirmed that dates have been blocked out for two weeks around the planned wedding, adding that Bezos and Sánchez have already secured the most exclusive spots in the city’s top luxury hotels. With 200 guests, luxury accommodations, and the billionaire’s $500 million megayacht in the mix, the high-profile couple is reportedly pulling out all the stops.

Other details about Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding

The guest list for one of the most anticipated weddings of the year includes several members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry, and Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlee Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are also invited to the wedding. The pair have also reportedly sent an invite to President Donald Trump has also been invited to the couple’s nuptials.

Officials in Venice have actively courted the couple to be married to host their wedding in the historic city, with Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice council, revealing to The London Times that he personally reached out to the Amazon founder to pitch the romantic location. He told the outlet, “I got to work to bring this marriage of the century to Venice—that's how it started.”