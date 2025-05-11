John Cena’s WWE Backlash press conference after beating Randy Orton takes unexpected violent turn: Watch

What started as a routine post-match press conference for John Cena took a shocking turn at WWE Backlash 2025, just moments after his hard-fought victory over Randy Orton. As Cena addressed the media, chaos erupted when R-Truth unexpectedly stormed the stage, turning the celebratory moment into a volatile confrontation that left the press stunned. Chaos ensued at WWE Backlash 2025 as R-Truth crashed John Cena's press conference, igniting a heated confrontation. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena slams R-Truth on table during press conference

According to the clip from John Cena’s press conference shared by the official X account of WWE, Cena took the mic to reflect on his role in the business and offer a rare, candid moment with the media. Acknowledging his past reluctance to engage with the press, Cena opened up, saying, “I need to begin to walk the talk,” and promised to be more “accepting and empathetic” moving forward. Just as he began taking questions, however, the event took an unexpected turn when R-Truth stormed in.

As the wrestler was about to answer a question from the press, R-Truth stepped on stage and said, “You. Hey, John, hey, dog, hey, congratulations, man. I am so proud of you. I never gave up. I've always supported you. You know we got a lot of history. You know what I'm talking about.” He continued, “You know what I'm saying, dog? I'm so proud of you. Even if people say you suck and can't wrestle.”

Furious with his behaviour and words, Cena warned, “Ron that was over the line you say one more thing and I promise there'll be repercussions but I just wanted to.” However, R-Truth paid no heed to his words and uttered a few words when the wrestler picked him up and slammed him on the press conference table.

Netizens speculate on a John Cena vs R-Truth fight

A user on X wrote, “So is he a face now and R-Truth gonna turn heel?” A second user wrote, “John Cena vs R Truth at SNME will be exciting.” A third user wrote, “Can’t wait for Truth to knock out Cena on Raw until the next PPV.” Another user wrote, “R-Truth vs John Cena at a house show on Peacock [soon].” While one user wrote, “John Cena vs R Truth at SNME is gonna cook like crack.”