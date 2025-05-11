Jeff Cobb debuts at WWE Backlash 2025, helps Jacob Fatu retain

Jeff Cobb made a thunderous WWE debut at Backlash 2025, shaking up the United States Championship picture with a surprise appearance that helped Jacob Fatu retain his title. Entering the fray during a chaotic Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre, Cobb’s shocking interference stunned the crowd and signalled the arrival of a powerful new force on SmackDown. Jeff Cobb's WWE debut at Backlash 2025 stunned audiences as he aided Jacob Fatu.(@jeffcobb/X)

Jeff Cobb's debut at WWE Backlash alongside Jacob Fatu

Cobb’s debut was spoiled last week as rumours about the possibility of his appearance surfaced. The rumours also stated that he could potentially join the SmackDown brand upon his debut. While the details of his debut are still emerging, he is undoubtedly a part of the WWE roster. Under Solo Sikoa’s ruthless leadership, his arrival marks the latest muscle added to The Bloodline’s growing empire, as reported by Forbes.

After his surprise departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling in late April, where he claimed to be retiring, Cobb’s WWE debut was already in motion behind the scenes. Despite his retirement claims, reports had circulated for weeks suggesting Cobb was WWE-bound, and plans were quietly set for him to join Friday Night SmackDown. His shocking appearance at Backlash confirmed the rumours, signalling the start of a new chapter for the powerhouse, as reported by Cultaholic.

Jeff Cobb helps Jacob Fatu win at WWE Backlash

In the chaotic climax of the Fatal Four-Way, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest eliminated each other in a brutal brawl that ended with Priest delivering South of Heaven through a stack of tables. With the field narrowed to LA Knight and Jacob Fatu, it looked like Knight had the upper hand—until Solo Sikoa intervened, pulling Fatu to safety, as reported by Cultaholic.

Just when Knight turned his attention to Sikoa, he was met with a devastating punch from Cobb, who sealed Fatu’s victory as he unleashed a vicious attack. However, Fatu looked perplexed upon the debuting wrestler at Backlash. It was hinted that Cobb was recruited by Sikoa while Fatu did not know of this. He was also spotted not celebrating with Sikoa and Cobb after the match.