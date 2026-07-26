HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall What: Victoria (Director: Sivaranjini J) Gram it: This panting-like picturesque image of a bird perched on a tree branch, against the backdrop of the setting sun, is a photograph captured by a lensman in Delhi! Isn't this the best pic to change your Monday blues into colours of joy and hope? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds – Artworks by Shana Sood & Yolanda Peña Mazzoni (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Skirmishes (Director: Keval Arora)

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Charpoy Weaving

Where: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, L1 Barrack, Red Fort, Old Delhi

When: July 27

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Sahil Tiwari Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: July 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery

Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

When: July 27

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: July 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction