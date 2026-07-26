Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 23:11:42 IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #CineCall

    What: Victoria (Director: Sivaranjini J)

    Gram it: This panting-like picturesque image of a bird perched on a tree branch, against the backdrop of the setting sun, is a photograph captured by a lensman in Delhi! Isn't this the best pic to change your Monday blues into colours of joy and hope? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Gram it: This panting-like picturesque image of a bird perched on a tree branch, against the backdrop of the setting sun, is a photograph captured by a lensman in Delhi! Isn't this the best pic to change your Monday blues into colours of joy and hope? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 27

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds – Artworks by Shana Sood & Yolanda Peña Mazzoni (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: July 23 to 29

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Skirmishes (Director: Keval Arora)

    Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Charpoy Weaving

    Where: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, L1 Barrack, Red Fort, Old Delhi

    When: July 27

    Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sahil Tiwari Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 27

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery

    Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

    When: July 27

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rakhi Teej Bazaar

    Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

    When: July 27

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 27, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 27, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes