Randy Orton vs John Cena: When and where to watch WWE Backlash; channel, live streaming and more

In what promises to be one of the most emotionally charged main events in WWE history, legends John Cena and Randy Orton are set to collide one final time at WWE Backlash 2025. The blockbuster premium live event will take place on Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri — Orton’s hometown — raising the stakes for the showdown, as reported by The Takedown. Legends John Cena and Randy Orton will square off one last time at WWE Backlash 2025 in what is expected to be one of the most emotionally charged main events in WWE history.(AFP)

Also read: WWE cuts 2025: Full list of released stars including Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai

The match, billed as the ultimate culmination of a two-decade-long rivalry, will see Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Orton in what has been officially promoted as their last-ever in-ring encounter.

When and where to watch WWE Backlash 2025

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Main Event: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The choice of venue is especially significant, as St. Louis is the hometown of Randy Orton, giving him the emotional edge in what could be his final title shot against his career-long rival.

WWE Backlash 2025 will be streamed live globally via Netflix, marking the company's expanded partnership with the streaming giant. For Indian fans, this also brings the event closer and more accessible than ever before.

India Streaming Time: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Start Time in India: 4:30 am IST

Where to watch: Live on Netflix

For viewers in the United States, the event will stream on Peacock beginning at 7:00 pm ET on May 10.

End of an Era

The match, billed as the ultimate culmination of a two-decade-long rivalry, will see Cena put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Orton in what has been officially promoted as their last-ever in-ring encounter. The encounter is expected to serve not just as a title fight, but a symbolic passing of an era for the WWE Universe.

Cena and Orton have crossed paths countless times since both rose through the ranks of WWE in the early 2000s. From brutal Last Man Standing matches to headline-worthy WrestleMania bouts, the two icons have defined a generation of professional wrestling. Now, with both men in the twilight of their in-ring careers, this clash carries not just gold on the line, but legacy, as reported by India Times.

The event has captured global attention, with fans eager to see which legend will walk away with the championship — and the final word. For Cena, it’s a chance to close out one of the most decorated WWE runs with another milestone victory. For Orton, it’s an opportunity to win big in front of a home crowd and reclaim the title that once defined his dominance.

Also read: Is Hulk Hogan ok? WWE legend's new look on talk show sparks concerns

The full match card also features several marquee bouts, but all eyes will be on Cena vs. Orton — a match destined to be etched in WWE history as the end of one of wrestling’s greatest rivalries.