WWE cuts 2025: Full list of released stars including Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai

World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly released several stars. According to Sean Ross Stapp of Fightful.com, those released include Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Gigi Dolin. WWE has released Braun Strowman.

Amid the cuts, wrestler Cora Jade posted on X, “Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo.”

This has led to speculation that she may have been released. Eddy Thorpe also shared a post on X that has raised similar questions about his status.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information