Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WWE cuts 2025: Full list of released stars including Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 03, 2025 04:49 AM IST

WWE has released Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Shayna Baszler. Reports hint Cora Jade and Eddy Thorpe may be cut too.

World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly released several stars. According to Sean Ross Stapp of Fightful.com, those released include Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Gigi Dolin.

WWE has released Braun Strowman.
WWE has released Braun Strowman.

Amid the cuts, wrestler Cora Jade posted on X, “Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo.”

This has led to speculation that she may have been released. Eddy Thorpe also shared a post on X that has raised similar questions about his status.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

News / Sports / us sports / WWE cuts 2025: Full list of released stars including Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On