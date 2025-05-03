Is Hulk Hogan ok? WWE legend's new look on talk show sparks concerns

Hulk Hogan charmed viewers on Fox & Friends with his signature bandana and handlebar mustache. The wrestling icon, 70, shared candid stories, laughter, and reflections on legacy. Hulk Hogan's new look(X Image)

What did Hulk Hogan speak about during the Fox & Friends show?

Dressed casually in a black shirt, he reminisced about career highs, family, and staying resilient. His gravelly voice softened discussing gratitude and second chances. Hosts leaned in as he cracked jokes, blending humor with heartfelt moments.

The 71-year-old also talked about his new league featuring freestyle wrestlers. He mentioned that this new league is targeted to a more mainstream audience. The first competition in Hogan’s league is set for August in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hogan's new appearances raises alarm?

Meanwhile, it was his overall look that raised eyebrows when the videos of the show surfaced online. While some fans praised his authenticity online, along with his down-to-earth vibe, there were some who were surprised by his appearance.

The comments that poured in below the post included both, praises and criticism for his new look, along with the "words of wisdom" that he laid forward for his fans. An X user commented, “This sounds like something worth watching as a sport, except without the theatre of it. Sounds like a winner.”

Others were not so lenient on Hogan. One user went on to say, “Looks like he borrowed the spray on hair from #StevenMiller”, while another said, "What in the fresh hell is going on with his face?

Others stood out in support of Hogan and his new appearance, with a user replying to the above comment saying, “It's called getting old. Maybe you should check on what you look like when you reach his age.”

The war about Hulk Hogan's new look went on, especially considering that he looked quite different during his speech at the Republican National Convention last year. At that time, he was 70 years of age, and now has touched 71. According to X users, his current appearance is “not about aging, but a style choice”.