Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy tears up as he announces major change to his longtime role

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 01, 2025 08:15 PM IST

After nearly 30 years, Steve Doocy announces a major change to his role as Fox and Friends co-host

Steve Doocy has announced a major change to his longtime role as Fox & Friends co-host. During Thursday's episode of Fox News' flagship morning show, the 68-year-old revealed that he is reducing his work week to three days instead of five. He would also be hosting the show from Florida, instead of New York City.

Steve Doocy announces major change to his longtime role as Fox & Friends co-host

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy tears up while announcing major change to his longtime role

“After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into NYC in the dark, today is the last day I will host the show…from the couch,” said Doocy, who had been co-hosting the show since its inception nearly 30 years ago. “I am not retiring, I’m not leaving the show. I’m still a host —but it’s time for a change.”

Though teary-eyed, Doocy was glad about being able to sleep in. The new role would also make the commute easier for him as he would no longer have to drive all the way to the Big Apple. “I love the show, have been at it from the get-go, but I want to work, just not hosting the show in New York City every day, but I’m not retiring,” he said.

“I’m not leaving the show,” the veteran television host reiterated. “I will still co-host, I’ll just enjoy a change of venue. It will be easier for me to do all the stuff I want to do,” he continued, before revealing that he had been waking up at 3:30 am for 6,828 days now.

Doocy confessed that while “the show is great,” its timings “suck.” “I get it’s the price of admission, and I have zero regrets, but I’ve done this now for almost 30 years. I’ve got such a routine,” he went on. “I’ve cracked the code on how to do this, I love the show, and ratings are great — I just want to make a transition to the next stage of my personal life.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
