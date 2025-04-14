Menu Explore
New York City observes Ambedkar Day, mayor lauds his ideals

ByVrinda Tulsian
Apr 14, 2025 05:32 PM IST

New York City has declared April 14, 2025, as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day, honoring his legacy as a champion for social reform and equality.

New Delhi: New York City has officially declared April 14, 2025, as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement to mark the 134th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting the Constitution of India and a vocal advocate for social and economic reform.

New York City mayor Eric Adams. (AP File Photo)
New York City mayor Eric Adams. (AP File Photo)

“Generations of people from around the world have crossed oceans seeking new possibilities in New York City,” Adams said in the declaration. “Over time, their contributions have transformed into a vibrant history of bolstering our neighborhoods and enhancing our city’s rich cultural tapestry,” he said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India. He was an economist, political leader, and social reformer. He earned a PhD in economics from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics. He led the committee responsible for drafting India’s constitution.

Adams said Ambedkar opposed caste discrimination and worked to protect farmers and tenants in India. His message, “educate, agitate, organize,” became central to his movement. “After experiencing severe caste discrimination in his youth, he spent the rest of his life fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he said.

The mayor also addressed the city’s ongoing commitment to those values. “As part of that promise, we must renew our commitment to these ideals every day. I applaud those associated with today’s event for their efforts to honor Dr. Ambedkar’s rich legacy of egalitarianism.”

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar, taking to social media platform ‘X’ said,”This unprecedented honor of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr.Ambedkar, the vocal voice of civil rights across the seven seas and this recognition received during the time of global leader PM Modi is a symbol of pride for all the countrymen.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
