Joe Burrow's 'Olivia' streak continues: Bengals QB spotted with Olivia Jade at Florida theme park

Is something brewing between Joe Burrow and Olivia Jade Giannulli According to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the influencer were spotted together last weekend at the newly opened Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida. Joe Burrow and Olivia Jade Giannulli were reportedly spotted together in Florida.(AP)

A source told DeuxMoi that Olivia was seen wearing a backless tank top, jean shorts, and blue Adidas sneakers. The same source claimed that her "husband even exchanged a brief greeting with Joe Burrow."

Joe and Olivia were reportedly part of a larger group of around ten people. The source added that one of the park's rides was briefly paused to allow the entire group to board together.

Though the two reportedly sat separately on the ride, they were later seen exiting the attraction together.

The sighting has fueled dating speculation. Some social media users also claimed that Burrow briefly followed Olivia on Instagram before quickly unfollowing her. However, neither Joe nor Olivia has addressed the rumors publicly. The Hindustan Times has not independently verified these claims.

Olivia Jade has previously been linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2021. As recently as September 2024, Elordi was spotted vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, with Olivia and her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Also Read: Relationship coach shares 5 things you need to do in first 3 months of dating: ‘Learn how they handle stress…’

Olivia No. 3?

Joe Burrow was in a long-term relationship with Nashville-based influencer Olivia Holzmacher. The two met at Ohio State University in 2017 and dated for seven years before reportedly breaking up in 2024.

In December 2024, influencer and model Olivia Ponton contacted police after Joe's Ohio home was broken into while he was away for a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. Soon after, reports surfaced that the QB and Ponton had been romantically involved for several months, though neither has confirmed the rumors.