Relationship coach shares 5 things you need to do in first 3 months of dating: ‘Learn how they handle stress…’

When you are new to dating someone, the first initial months are the honeymoon phase. During this time, you get to know each other more organically. However, the honeymoon phase shouldn't stop you from having hard conversations that will give you an in-depth look into who your partner is. Relationship coach shares 5 things you need to do in the first 3 months of dating your partner.

In an Instagram post shared on March 31, Carleigh Ferrante, a relationship coach, shared the 5 things you should always do in the first 3 months of dating. Carleigh said that she doesn't believe in timelines and that there is no roadmap to relationships, but the three-month mark is generally when you’ll have a good grasp of what you’re both looking for and whether you’re compatible. Then, she shared the 5 things that will help you.

5 things you should always do in the first 3 months of dating

1. Have intentional conversations

Per the dating coach, you should not be relying on vibes three months into dating. “Make sure you are asking questions about their values, long-term goals, etc, and don't forget to communicate your own,” she explained.

2. Learn how they handle stress, conflict, disagreement, disappointment, etc.

It is crucial to learn how your partner reacts to stress, conflict, disagreement, disappointment, and other things. And for them to know how you do it, too. “Truth: You will learn more about them from a bad day than a great date. I'm not saying you should intentionally cause conflict, but pay attention when those things do happen,” she wrote.

3. See them in different contexts

“The version of someone you see on a vibey date isn't necessarily the same as who they are just sitting on the couch on a Sunday. Make sure you're going on different types of dates to see a fuller picture,” Carleigh wrote.

4. Set some boundaries

Boundaries are crucial. This could mean voicing them verbally or simply holding yourself to your own boundaries. “Whether it's making time for yourself, not saying yes to every plan, or taking things slowly, boundaries build confidence and successful relationships,” the relationship coach stressed.

5. Take a beat to notice how you feel

“Are you getting so caught up in wondering how they feel and what you want that you haven't even stopped to think about whether you can picture yourself with them long term?" Carleigh asked in the post. When you take some time to factor in your feelings, you will know what you feel about being with your partner.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.