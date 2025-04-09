Menu Explore
What is it like to date someone who is secure? Dating coach shares the green flags

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 09, 2025 12:16 PM IST

A dating coach stressed that dating a secure person offers emotional safety and reliability. They create a supportive environment, unlike insecure partners.

Dating someone insecure can be an arduous task, creating an imbalance where one person keeps providing emotional and physical support to the one who is insecure. At the same time, the one receiving it feels inadequate due to a lack of self-confidence. On the other hand, when you date someone who is secure, according to dating coach Sabrina Zohar, it definitely feels ‘different’.

Per the dating coach, if you are dating someone secure, you can trust them without anxiety eating you alive. (Shutterstock)
Also Read | Is your partner micro-cheating on you? Subtle red flags to watch out for that spell doom for your relationship

What is it like to date someone secure?

In a post shared on Instagram by Sabrina, who also has a podcast called The Sabrina Zohar Show, the dating coach revealed what it's like to date someone secure. She said, “Dating someone secure feels different—because it IS different. No mixed signals. No guessing games. No chasing. Just consistent effort, clear communication, and emotional safety. When you’re used to unpredictability, it can feel boring at first—but it’s not boring; it’s healthy.”

When dating someone secure, you don't have to deal with mixed signals, guessing games or commitment issues. (Shutterstock)
What secure love feels like

In the post, Sabrina shared a few ways in which dating a secure person can feel different and healthy.

1. They don't make you question where you stand - they make you feel safe, wanted, and valued.

2. They make you seen and heard without begging for it.

3. When they say they'll do something, they actually f***ing do it. Words and actions align.

4. They don't need you to chase them to feel loved. They're steady, reliable, and show up because they want to.

5. You can trust them without anxiety eating you alive.

6. You can be yourself around them without fearing them leaving.

7. Secure partners don't just love you – they make loving them feel safe, too.

In the end, the dating coach advised that it is better to stop craving the chaos and start embracing the calm when getting into a relationship.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
