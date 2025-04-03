Just matched on dating app? 6 types of initial dates to go on before making it official

People nowadays are quick to jump into relationships, brushing past the initial dates to check surface-level compatibility and give a big green light. This brisk approach to defining the relationship (or keeping it vague with no labels) fast-forwards the process of truly getting to know each other. By default, there may be hiccups down the line due to an unclear understanding of the connection in the early days. This is why going on at least a certain number of dates is important to analyse if you two are the right fit for each other. 6 dates will help you understand how to define your relationship.(Shutterstock)

Carleigh Ferrante, relationship coach, who frequently shares relationship and dating tips, took to Instagram to share 6 types of dates you need to go on before becoming official.

6 dates before you become exclusive

These are the 6 dates Carleigh shared, along with her preferred date setting for each date type:

The screener date: Also, you first date, when your only goal should be to determine if this is someone you're interested in getting to know better. I prefer drinks, coffee (but needs to be a place with a vibe), or a walk with coffee or ice cream. The vibey date: Once you've met in real life and both decide you're interested, it's time to start actually getting to know each other and feeling out the chemistry and the connection. I like doing another date or skipping a meal. The dinner date: You need a few meal dates! I'm always surprised by the different things I notice/ learn about a person in a restaurant setting than in a bar. I also love learning the types of restaurants they like going to and how they order. The activity date: My favourite kind of date and so helpful not only for getting to know someone, but also for building a deeper connection! Think pickleball, darts, mini golf, shuffleboard, etc. The education date: Hear me out, learning together is literally proven to bond people! I'm not saying you have to take a math class together, but how about a cooking class, a trip to a museum or a trivia date? The friend date: Potentially controversial opinion, but you should meet at least a few friends before DTR (defining the relationship.) It helps to see how someone acts around their friends and how they show up around yours. Plus, it could tell a lot about what a relationship with them would be like (if they're very social.)

Key takeaway

The lesson learned is never treat your date has a frivolous catchup.(Shutterstock)

Based on the six date types shared by Carleigh, it is evident that every date should have an intention set rather than being random. Figuring out the vibe check is important. When the dates you go on progress through a timeline of proper purpose, you understand the compatibility better on so many levels. A date is not just a casual catch-up with fleeting butterflies and excitement, it is a gradual build-up to your relationship.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.