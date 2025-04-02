75% singles get ghosted: Expert shares how to know if you are about to get left on read

The dating scene nowadays is spooky, with more and more singles getting ghosted. As per a study, 75 percent of singles got ghosted by someone they were dating or chatting on an app. Ghosting is not easy on mental wellbeing, making people wonder what went wrong. Most importantly, ghosting includes a lack of closure, making it all the more difficult for the person getting ghosted to process it. Waiting for texts from your date who ghosted you is exhausting. (Freepik)

Karli Kucko, a sex and relationship therapist, spoke to Daily Mail about the main reason why people ghost their date.

Why do people ghost their date?

Ghosting is difficult to endure for those who are ghosted.(Pexels)

One of the primary reasons to ghost someone is to avoid confrontation along with immediate alternatives on dating apps. The relationship expert explained, “Instead of communicating and connecting when differences arise, people often choose to end things and move on. Ghost someone tonight, swipe on someone new tomorrow.”

Aside from fear of confrontation and the ease of moving on, ghosting can also be a way to conserve energy. “Ghosting to avoid conflict can be a way to conserve energy — especially with strangers who aren’t demonstrating respectful communication,” Kucko said.

In the increasingly fast-paced nature of dating life, there's a fallback option, which makes ghosting sound like an easy option.

How to figure out if someone will ghost you?

Karli Kucko shared some tips on how to anticipate if you are about to get ghosted:

If you get texts like “I’ll double check my calendar” or “I’ll let you know when I’m free next." Don't place a lot of expectations on this person.

When words don’t align with a person’s actions. Anyone can give compliments, positive, affirmative words. But if the person’s actions don’t align with what they’re saying, consider rethinking your choices.

Very late in responding to texts.

Last-minute cancellation of plans with lame excuses.

