‘Stop ghosting’: Relationship coach warns of its traumatic impact on modern dating

Ghosting is like being left on read… forever. One minute, you're vibing with someone, texting nonstop, and everything feels great. The next? Poof—they disappear without a trace. No warning, no explanation, just radio silence. It's frustrating, confusing, and honestly, kind of brutal. In today's dating world, ghosting has become way too common, leaving people hanging and wondering what went wrong. Ghosting is a common modern dating phenomenon driven by fear and discomfort.

Why you should never ghost

"Never ghost. Ghosting has a damn impact on someone's mind and heart," says relationship coach Javal Bhatt in his recent Instagram post. He went on to explain the reasons why disappearing without a word can deeply hurt someone and why open communication is always the better choice.

"If you're talking nicely to someone for a long time, suddenly you stop talking and start giving them silent treatment or block them for no reason because you assumed something in your mind or you're not interested," says Javal. He emphasised that cutting someone off without explanation can leave them feeling confused. Instead, he encouraged people to have honest conversations, even if it's difficult because clarity and closure are far more respectful than disappearing into thin air.

Emotional impact of ghosting

He adds, "Don't do that. Try to clarify with them. Ghosting is easy, not answering is easy. Saying the real reason is hard, but what's worse is not giving closure to someone who made you feel special in their mind. This creates trauma in them and leads to trust issues in the future."

Javal further pointed out the larger impact of ghosting on modern relationships. "Then, the society complains, 'Why can't I find a life partner?' It's because society is becoming traumatic and shallow. Choose goodness, kindness, and humanity if you want to see a world where real connections exist."

