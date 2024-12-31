Not making any resolutions for the fear of ghosting them? Experts explain why we abandon them and how to commit

‘New year, new me’ is a popular aspiration as 2025 knocks on our doors. From fitness to learning a new language, people welcome the new year with open arms, manifesting great things for the year ahead. But all the enthusiasm fizzles out eventually and before you know it, the resolution list gets recycled next year. Ever wondered why people forsake their resolutions? In new interviews with HT, experts revealed why New Year resolutions are abandoned. New Year resolution is not a trend but demands year-long commitment. (Pexels)

Why do resolutions fail?

All the passion wanes after the first few months of the new year. (Pexels)

Resolutions tank very often and like Diwali's soan papdi, the list gets passed on to the next year. Enough with the passing game, it's time to delve deep into why resolutions are ghosted. Let's examine the mental psyche of why resolutions are abandoned.

Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, revealed, “'Old habits die hard' and that exactly applies to most of the New Year resolutions. More often than not we fail to accomplish the resolutions. And this is equally applicable to the first-timers as well as the old-timers. The first-timers often overestimate their potential and believing they can do wonders eventually set out multiple unrealistic targets. The old timers under the influence of their guilt of previous non or underachievement and to prove a point to themselves and to their dear ones set up unachievable goals. Apart from multiple and unrealistic goals the other reasons for failures are not having a clear road map, inability to track the progress and lack of support system.”

There's such a tunnel vision set on the resolution that any slip-up often leads to complete abandonment of the resolution altogether. Ajit Dandekar, Head of Department of Mental Health at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai explained this.

He said, “One of the most common pitfalls in achieving resolutions is succumbing to the abstinence-violation effect, where minor setbacks are perceived as outright failures. For instance, skipping a workout or indulging in an unhealthy meal doesn’t mean your entire fitness plan has failed. Instead, such moments should be seen as opportunities to learn, recalibrate, and move forward with greater determination. This perspective, rooted in addiction psychology, teaches us that every slip-up is part of the journey toward meaningful change. Instead of chasing drastic transformations, consider a shift in mindset: embrace gradual progress, allowing yourself room for course corrections along the way."

How to stay committed to your resolutions?

Consistency is important to keep up with your goals. (Pexels)

Resolutions should be do-able, not sky-high, unrealistic goals. You are most likely to stay motivated and committed to your goals if you are realistic.

SMART goals

Dr Ajit Dandekar recommended employing specific milestones to make your goals achievable. He said, "To make progress more achievable, focus on setting specific, actionable milestones. For example, instead of resolving to "get fit," aim for tangible habits like walking for 30 minutes four times a week. Goals framed positively—such as "eating nutritious meals" rather than "quitting junk food"—are more motivating and practical. Celebrate small victories along the way, as these moments of acknowledgement reinforce commitment and encourage continued effort."

He further suggested employing the SMART principle to see success. Dr Dandekar explained, "When crafting your resolutions, ensure they align with the SMART principle: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound. Instead of vowing to "lose 40 kilograms," focus on "losing 5 kilograms a month by exercising three times a week." Begin with small, manageable steps and expand your efforts over time. Research consistently shows that gradual changes to routines build confidence and make long-term success more likely."

Roadmap

Seeing how you are faring on the journey, you need to look into the progress. Dr Rajiv Mehta highlighted this as one of the cardinal rules- staying patient and tracking the progress. He emphasised the need to have a clear roadmap, along with a support system. Having a roadmap gives you a clear idea of whether you are on the right track.

Prepare before hand

Don't hop onto your resolutions without a plan. Dr Ajit Dandekar elaborated on the importance of preparation. He said, “Preparation is also key to overcoming obstacles. Anticipate challenges and have a backup plan. If late work hours prevent you from visiting the gym, consider home workouts or quick office stretches to maintain momentum. Flexibility and adaptability ensure that setbacks don’t derail your progress entirely. Moreover, monitoring your progress regularly allows you to adjust your goals as needed, keeping them realistic and achievable.”

Make resolutions tangible

Resolutions can't be 3 AM contemplations, rising from the disembodied voices in your mind. They need to be tangible to work properly as Dr. Rajiv Mehta said, “Remember the resolutions should not be noted only mentally or verbally rather the goals should be entered properly either in gadgets or on a paper where you can see them regularly.”

