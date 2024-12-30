Happy New Year 2025: Here are the top 10 most popular New Year resolutions

As 2024 comes to an end and the New Year approaches, signalling a fresh start, people enthusiastically embrace the opportunity for a ‘new me’ by setting resolutions. It's a new chapter to bring about positive change. A resolution is a commitment to achieve a goal for personal growth and improvement. It also sets the tone and mood for the year as one commits to certain goals in hopes of seeing fulfilling improvements by the end of the year. Start the New Year with your resolutions. (Pexels)

It’s a story for another time why the resolution lists start to collect dust and soon you realise you are just recycling the same resolution list for the last two to three years. But it’s time to be positive and turn over a new leaf and new you as you actually commit to your resolutions this year. Here are some of the popular resolutions:

Fitness

Every year starts with registering for a new gym membership, hitting the gym, and burning calories every day (not missing even the leg day!). Losing weight and getting fitter is, no doubt, one of the top resolutions every New Year. It’s a dream goal to achieve the glow-up seen in before-and-after pictures. Fitness is holistic, so apart from exercise, it also involves eating right and healthier, and following a strict diet plan.

Travel

For all the travel bugs, embarking on trips—whether it's to the local underrated gems of your city or ticking off items on your bucket list, is a passion for globetrotters. It’s all about a deep love of exploring new places and honing the sixth sense of travel-related discounts.

New hobby

So much of our leisure time has been dictated by smartphones and ‘doomscrolling’ that it’s no wonder finding a hobby has become the need of the hour. Channelling productivity into something creative is mentally stimulating, whether it’s learning a new language or musical instrument, or taking on sportier hobbies like outdoor sports.

Spend carefully

Frivolously spending on food delivery and e-commerce stores needs to be curbed. Mindful spending requires an active intervention by monitoring your expenses and being conscious of your purchasing habits. No more Black Friday sales driving you to the madness of retail therapy!

Quit smoking and drinking

It’s a known fact what unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking do to the body. It affects the entire physical and mental wellbeing. Quitting might seem challenging but by approaching it at one step at a time this New Year onwards, you can make a difference.

Read more

Start the year by fostering a reading habit. Gone are the days of ignoring your long TBR (to-be-read) pile. Set a reading target as per your capability and aim to finish it by the end of the year.

Learn cooking

Cooking is a life skill and can be a saviour. No longer do you have to depend on food delivery apps. Cooking for yourself and your friends and family is therapeutic. It is a basic survival skill. If you are already familiar with the ways of cooking, consider levelling up.

Spend more time with family

Personal entertainment like watching movies and series in different rooms despite living under the same roof as a family is honestly dystopian. And all talks of work-life balance aside, in reality, work may even eat up a significant portion of your family time. But with enough distractions and excuses, it’s time to spend time together as a family. If you don’t have time, then make time.

Sleep on time

Sleep needs to be prioritized. No longer should you be walking around in the middle of the night like a ghoul or binge-watching until dawn. Sleep is a fundamental pillar of overall health. It has a profound impact on mood and productivity as well.

Digital Detox

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the overwhelming gadgets around us. It is important to take occasional breaks from screens and reconnect. Keep track of your screen time and make sure it doesn’t exceed warning levels.