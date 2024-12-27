New Year 2025 fitness resolutions: 5 heart-health goals every young adult needs

Are you thinking of making a health-centric New Year's resolution for the upcoming year? Then don’t forget to prioritise your heart health and rope in some heart-healthy goals that every young adult should consider for building a healthy routine, to keep their heart strong and body healthy for years to come. 5 heart-healthy habits for young adults to adopt in New Year 2025.(File Photo)

Every year, people are often seen being excited about making their New Year’s resolutions to stay fit and adopt healthy habits. However, at the end of the year, many find themselves stuck to the same routine with little or no visible results.

This is mostly because most have the will and motivation to stay healthy but are confused about where to start or what to do exactly for visible results. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “Heart health is one of the important aspects of your overall well-being that is often neglected, especially by young adults. Poor heart health is an invitation to various health complications.”

He added, “It can include heart health complications like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, stroke, heart attacks, high cholesterol, chronic fatigue, kidney disease, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety and even some forms of dementia in severe cases. This is why it becomes crucial for young adults to prioritise their heart health for the betterment of their health. Here are some heart-healthy habits that you should try to adopt this New Year for a healthier heart and overall well-being.”

Heart-healthy goals for the New Year 2025

1. Stay active: For better heart health, make sure that you stay physically active. Dedicate at least 30 to 40 minutes from your daily routine for various exercises or physical activities according to your preference. You can try doing exercises like walking, running, yoga, meditation, or swimming. This can help improve blood circulation to the heart while strengthening it.

Adding extra 5 minutes of exercise to your daily routine helps your heart health.

2. Eat a well-balanced diet: Focus on eating healthy and balanced meals regularly. Your meals should include plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods are good for your heart health as they help reduce your bad cholesterol and keep the arteries clear. Avoid eating processed or packaged foods.

3. Quit habits like smoking or drinking: Habits like smoking or drinking can be harmful to your heart health. It can severely damage your blood vessels while raising the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. Excessive drinking can affect your blood pressure levels resulting in hypertension. Quitting these habits is the best decision one could make for the betterment of their heart health.

Modify your lifestyle to maintain heart health.(Pexels)

4. Manage stress: Your stress can interfere with your cardiovascular health. Taking too much stress can increase cortisol levels in your body, which can negatively harm your heart over time. Take proactive steps to manage and control your stress levels. Doing deep-breathing exercises can be helpful in managing your stress levels.

5. Schedule regular health checkups: Do not ditch your regular health checkups. They are crucial and help you gain valuable insight into your overall well-being, especially heart health. This can help you detect any type of abnormalities or issues with the heart while reducing the chances of severe complications. Ensure that you schedule regular health checkups every now and then even if you feel completely fine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.