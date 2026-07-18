Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in modern bridal lehenga styled with diamond septum ring, dreamy undone hair
At his Mumbai couture show, Gaurav Gupta turned Ananya Panday his showstopper in a breathtaking lehenga, accessorised with a diamond septum ring.
Indian designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled his latest couture collection in Mumbai on July 17. The India couture show – Light Song – marks a new chapter for the house as it continues to expand globally while staying rooted in India.
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Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Fardeen Khan, and others brought their signature style to the showcase, dressed in ensembles created by the designer himself. Ananya Panday closed the show as the showstopper, bringing Gaurav Gupta’s vision to life. Here's a breakdown of the outfit she wore on the runway:
Ananya Panday turns showstopper
Gaurav Gupta chose Ananya Panday as his muse to close his star-studded couture show last night. He dressed the actor in a pristine white lehenga look fitting for a modern bride. The couture look features hundreds of handcrafted embellishments, including sequins, beaded details, crystals, and shimmering adornments.
Meanwhile, crystal-adorned strings draping her shoulders added an ethereal touch to the ensemble. A beautiful tulle veil tucked into her hairdo and adorned with hand-embroidered shimmering adornments turned Ananya into a stunning modern bride. The jewellery further elevated her look, and featured a diamond septum ring, a mang tika decked with massive diamonds, and rings.
As for the glam, Ananya chose shimmering silver eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, soft contouring, and body glitter to highlight her collarbones. Long tresses, intentionally undone in a half-up hairdo, cascaded down her back, adding an earthy fantasy to the dress.
The outfit details
Meanwhile, the lehenga features a blouse and a lehenga skirt, with an infinity symbol on the waistline, in tune with the essence of the designer's new collection. The blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped hem, showcasing Ananya's toned abs.
She wore it with a matching lehenga skirt, constructed in an A-line silhouette, cascading down her body like a waterfall and elevated with a floor-sweeping hem length and a long train on the back.
The Gaurav Gupta couture show
Gaurav Gupta's couture collection, Light Song, was presented at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Created by a team of over 150 artisans, the collection represents more than 4,000 hours of craftsmanship.
The runway, shaped like an infinity symbol, reflected the designer’s signature motif of boundless possibilities and transformation. Featuring over 40 looks across bridalwear, occasionwear, and menswear, the collection was inspired by the relationship between the sun and the moon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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