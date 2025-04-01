What to do when your date does not reply to texts? Relationship coach shares 4 tips to tackle the situation

A good, enjoyable date may not always progress to the next stage. After a great date, you find yourself holding your phone in anticipation of their next move, only to be met with radio silence. You may see this as a crossroads, wondering whether to salvage whatever went wrong or move on. But in reality, it’s more of a dead end, regardless of the pleasant time you spent together. First reaction is to worry if your date is not replying back.(Freepik)

Javal Bhatt, a relationship coach, who frequently shares relationship tips, took to Instagram to share four simple tips when a situation like this arises.

4 things to do if your date doesn't respond back

Don't continuously check your phone!(Freepik)

Instead of spiralling, consider these four tips that the relationship coach shared:

Relax and put your phone aside-Checking your phone constantly makes you stress over the situation even more.

Divert your mind- Don't keep thinking about why they are not texting. Instead, ease your anxiety by shifting your focus elsewhere.

Focus on your body/career/happiness- Engage in activities, whether exercising or doing something for your personal growth.

Talk to other people- Lastly, if it is disturbing you, consider talking to friends and family for emotional support. Talking also lightens the emotional load.

He further added," Don't text them more aggressively and lose your self-worth. Don't allow someone to judge you by your action that you're desperate for them."

Lesson: prioritise yourself

Based on the tip, one resounding answer emerges after a complicated dating situation: put yourself first. The phone, being a trigger, needs to be put away. The more you are on it, the more likely you are to overanalyse, revisit past texts and become increasingly sensitive to the passing time and their lack of response.

Channelling this energy elsewhere is important, as the coach mentioned, through workouts, upskilling or even enjoying simple hobbies. The right person won't drain your energy like this, making you wait.

