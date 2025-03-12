Ibrahim Ali Khan's trainer reveals how actor got his ripped body: 'Early morning workouts and…’

It is no secret that Ibrahim Ali Khan has put a lot of effort into his physique. In a new Instagram post, Ibrahim's trainer Robin Behl details how the actor prepped for his debut film Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. He took to Instagram on March 11 to share Ibrahim's gym photos and also posted a few photos from the Nadaaniyan shoot. Also read | From unfeeling AI robots to ‘Greatest Noida’ love: 4 Nadaaniyan scenes going viral These Ibrahim Ali Khan photos are that extra boost of motivation you need to get yourself to the gym. (Instagram/ Robin Behl)

Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts muscles, abs

If you are looking for fitness inspiration, Robin's post in which Ibrahim showcases his impressive physique, will encourage you to work hard and stay dedicated to their fitness goals. In one of the pictures, the actor flexed his muscles, while another showed his six-pack abs that are a result of his dedication to fitness and healthy eating.

In his caption, Robin wrote, “All the early mornings, hard work and consistency paving the way for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Big shoutout to @nicolelinhareskedia @nutritionbynicole__ @haddinsisodia for putting all the pieces together. Only upwards...”

Robin on Ibrahim Ali Khan getting beefier, fitter

Getting a personal trainer and a nutritionist and hitting the gym for months before production starts has become the norm across the industry. Ibrahim's case was no different. In a March 9 interview with ETimes, his trainer Robin shared how Ibrahim was committed to a strict fitness regimen before his film's release.

He spoke about how they would have 7am workouts, and that the actor 'never cheated on his meals'. Robin added that when he started training Ibrahim, 'he wasn’t in top shape'.

Sharing details, he said, “He’s in better shape than me — or than I’ve ever been. When I started training him, he wasn’t in top shape. He has always been an athletic guy — he plays football and cricket. He’s got good genes, and he’s sharp... It’s not just about that one hour in the gym — you can absolutely kill it in that one hour. But what you do in the remaining 23 hours of the day is what really counts.”