Are we losing our personal style? How social media trends are making us all dress alike (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility There was a time when getting dressed meant opening your wardrobe and figuring out what you felt like wearing that day. Maybe it was your favourite pair of jeans, a kurta you've owned for years, a shirt that somehow always makes you feel good, or that slightly ridiculous handbag you refuse to give up.

Now, it sometimes feels like getting dressed starts with opening Instagram.

One week, we're told that skinny jeans are back. The next, everyone needs barrel-leg denim. Then it's quiet luxury, tomato girl, mob wife, office siren, coastal grandmother, clean girl, old money and whatever new aesthetic has taken over TikTok by Tuesday morning.

And somewhere between saving outfit reels and adding viral pieces to our carts, personal style seems to be taking a backseat.

When your wardrobe starts looking like your algorithm The strangest part isn't that trends exist. Fashion has always worked this way.

What has changed is the speed at which we're exposed to them.

A trend that might once have taken months to filter from runways to magazines to high-street stores can now appear on our feeds hundreds of times in a single week. See a particular shoe enough times and suddenly your perfectly good sneakers look outdated. Watch enough videos about oversized blazers and you start wondering why your fitted one is still hanging in your wardrobe.

Social media has essentially turned fashion into a constant stream of recommendations.

And because we're repeatedly seeing the same silhouettes, colours and accessories on people we follow, they start feeling less like trends and more like necessities.

That's where things get tricky.

Not every trend is going to suit every person. More importantly, not every trend is going to feel like you.

The pressure to look "current" is real I've noticed this even with relatively simple wardrobe staples.

A classic white shirt doesn't suddenly become less stylish because oversized shirts are trending. A straight-leg pair of jeans doesn't need to be replaced because wide-leg denim is having a moment. And you definitely don't need three different pairs of ballet flats because the internet has collectively decided they're the shoe of the season.

Yet fashion content can make us feel like we're constantly behind.

There's always another "must-have" waiting around the corner.

The result? We end up buying things not because we genuinely love them, but because we're afraid of looking unfashionable.

And that is probably one of the easiest ways to lose your personal style.

Trends aren't the problem. Blindly following them is. I'm not anti-trend at all.

In fact, trends are one of the most fun parts of fashion. They introduce us to new silhouettes, styling ideas and designers. They can push us out of our comfort zones and sometimes help us discover something we genuinely love.

The problem starts when the trend becomes more important than the person wearing it.

Take oversized tailoring.

If you love relaxed blazers and wide trousers, fantastic. Build around them. But if you feel most confident in a fitted blazer that defines your waist, there is absolutely no reason to abandon it simply because your feed is full of oversized tailoring.

The same applies to everything from micro bags to chunky sneakers, maxi skirts, low-rise jeans and statement jewellery.

A trend should be an addition to your wardrobe, not its entire personality. I think we need to start asking a different question

Instead of asking, "Is this trending?", I think the better question is:

"Would I still want this if I hadn't seen it online twenty times?"

That one question can save you from a surprising number of impulse purchases.

Before buying something viral, I now like to think about three things:

Would I wear it with at least three things I already own?

If the answer is no, it's probably not going to become a wardrobe staple.

Does it actually suit my lifestyle?

There's no point buying a pair of delicate heels because they're trending if you're constantly commuting, walking around the city or spending your days at work.

Do I like the piece, or do I like how it looks on someone else?

This is perhaps the biggest one.

A particular dress can look incredible on a fashion creator and still not be the right dress for you. That's not a failure. That's simply how personal style works.

Your wardrobe doesn't need a complete reset every season One of the biggest myths social media has created is that you need to constantly reinvent your wardrobe.

You don't.

In fact, I think the most stylish wardrobes are often built around a few reliable pieces that keep returning in different combinations.

A good pair of jeans. A flattering black dress. A crisp shirt. A comfortable pair of trousers. A versatile kurta set. A handbag that actually fits your life. Shoes you can walk in.

Then, if you want to experiment, bring in the trend through smaller additions.

Instead of replacing your entire wardrobe with the season's aesthetic, try a trend-per-outfit approach.

Love the quiet-luxury look? Try a structured handbag or a neutral belt.

Interested in the sporty trend? Add sneakers to an outfit you already wear.

Want to experiment with the current denim silhouette? Buy one pair instead of replacing every pair you own.

It's much easier on your wardrobe, your bank account and, frankly, the environment.

The smartest fashion purchase might be the one you already own This sounds painfully unexciting in an era of endless shopping links, but restyling what you already own can completely change how your wardrobe feels.

That black trousers you've worn a hundred times? Try them with a fitted shirt instead of your usual oversized one.

Your favourite kurta? Wear it with jeans.

A formal blazer? Throw it over a simple dress.

Your everyday saree? Change the blouse, jewellery and shoes and suddenly it has an entirely different personality.

Sometimes we don't need more clothes.

We need more ideas.

And ironically, social media can actually help with this if we use it differently. Instead of saving links to things we want to buy, save styling ideas that can be recreated with pieces already sitting in our wardrobes.

That's a much healthier relationship with fashion content.

So, should we stop shopping trends altogether? Absolutely not.

I'm certainly not going to pretend I can resist every viral fashion moment. Sometimes you see something and immediately think, okay, I need that.

And that's fine.

The goal isn't to become immune to trends. It's to become better at choosing which ones deserve a place in your wardrobe.

If a trend genuinely makes you excited to get dressed, fits your lifestyle and works with what you already own, go for it.

But if you're buying something because your entire feed seems to own it, maybe pause before hitting "Add to Cart".

Because ultimately, the most interesting person in the room isn't necessarily the one wearing every trend.

It's the one who looks like herself.

How I would shop trends without losing my personal style

If I'm shopping online, I like to divide potential purchases into three categories:

The forever pieces: things I'd happily wear even if nobody on social media was talking about them.

The trend updates: pieces that give my existing wardrobe a current feel without completely changing my style.

The fun experiments: things I may wear for a season or two simply because they're fun.

There's nothing wrong with the third category. Fashion is supposed to be fun.

The important thing is knowing which category you're buying into.

So the next time your feed tells you that your wardrobe desperately needs a new aesthetic, take a look at what you already own first.

You might find that your personal style isn't missing.

It's just been buried under too many trend alerts.