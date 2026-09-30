Spice up your weeknight dinner: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for matar paneer at home for a wholesome meal
In the mood to try a delicious new recipe for dinner tonight? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's matar paneer recipe is perfect and makes for a satisfying meal.
Looking to turn tonight’s dinner into a little kitchen experiment? You don’t need fancy ingredients or complicated techniques to whip up something delicious at home. With a few everyday pantry staples, some fresh ingredients and the right combination of spices, you can create a comforting, restaurant-style meal right in your own kitchen.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a delicious matar paneer recipe that you can easily recreate at home. Packed with soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy, it makes for a comforting dinner when you’re in the mood to try your hand at a classic Indian curry.
In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “Soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy. Matar Paneer brings together everything you want in a comforting Indian curry, with tender paneer and peas soaking up every bit of that delicious gravy. Serve it with warm rotis, naan or rice for a meal that always hits the spot.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- Green peas (matar), boiled – 1 cup
- Paneer, cut into 1-inch cubes – 300 g
- Ghee – 2–3 tbsp
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Onions, finely chopped – 2 large
- Green chillies, chopped – 2
- Ginger-garlic paste – 1½ tbsp
- Red chilli powder – 1¼ tsp
- Coriander powder – 1¼ tsp
- Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp
- Cumin powder – ¾ tsp
- Gram flour (besan) – 1½ tbsp
- Fresh tomato puree – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Sugar – 1½ tsp
- Kasuri methi powder – ½ tsp
- Fresh coriander – for garnish
- Paranthas – for serving
- Water – as required
Method
- Heat the ghee and oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add the chopped green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for about a minute, stirring continuously until the raw aroma of the paste fades.
- Add the red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and gram flour. Mix well and cook for a minute, ensuring the spices and gram flour do not stick to the pan.
- Add half cup of water and stir well to form a smooth mixture. Cook for two to three minutes, allowing the spices and gram flour to cook through.
- Pour in the fresh tomato puree and season with salt. Mix well, cover the pan and cook over medium heat for five to six minutes, or until the gravy thickens and the oil begins to separate from the mixture.
- Add the boiled green peas and mix gently. Cook for another three to four minutes, allowing the peas to absorb the flavours of the gravy.
- Add the sugar, paneer cubes and kasuri methi powder. Gently mix everything together, taking care not to break the paneer. Cook for two to three minutes until the paneer is heated through and coated in the gravy.
- Transfer the matar paneer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with warm paranthas.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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