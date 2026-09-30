Spice up your weeknight dinner: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for matar paneer at home for a wholesome meal

Looking to turn tonight’s dinner into a little kitchen experiment? You don’t need fancy ingredients or complicated techniques to whip up something delicious at home. With a few everyday pantry staples, some fresh ingredients and the right combination of spices, you can create a comforting, restaurant-style meal right in your own kitchen.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a delicious matar paneer recipe that you can easily recreate at home. Packed with soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy, it makes for a comforting dinner when you’re in the mood to try your hand at a classic Indian curry.

In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “Soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy. Matar Paneer brings together everything you want in a comforting Indian curry, with tender paneer and peas soaking up every bit of that delicious gravy. Serve it with warm rotis, naan or rice for a meal that always hits the spot.”