Called out for being emotionally immature? Therapist shares 4 ways to not be that way
Being emotionally immature is mostly involuntary, but there are ways one can try to curb the behaviour, shares Jeffrey Meltzer.
People who are emotionally immature are not usually aware of it until they are called out for being that way, and that is not a fun experience. If you have had a similar experience and want to do something about it, here are four ways shared by Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer on Instagram on September 24 that can help.
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1. Learn to take feedback
Many of the problems that an individual faces in relationships and workplaces happen when they interpret feedback as a personal attack.
“Even when feedback is unsolicited, practice pausing and asking yourself whether there's something useful in it before defending yourself,” stated Jeffrey. “You do not have to agree with everything or tolerate disrespect. But being willing to consider what someone is saying gives you an opportunity to improve. It also helps people feel that they can be honest with you without walking on eggshells.”
2. Learn to apologise
There can be a number of reasons why an individual may hesitate to apologise. Sometimes apologising is a skill that they were never taught, and sometimes the ego just gets in the way.
“Admitting you made a mistake does not mean someone else is superior to you. You are human, and you're allowed to be wrong,” shared the therapist. “Practice taking responsibility for the specific thing that you did.”
That can sound something along the lines of: “I'm sorry I interrupted you. I didn't give you a chance to explain, and I want to hear you out.” When one recognises their mistake, Jeffrey suggests offering that apology without waiting to be asked and following through with their behaviour.
3. Communicate directly
In the words of Jeffrey, “When something bothers you, the anxiety of bringing it up can make avoidance tempting. Talking things through with someone you trust can help, but when it is safe to address the issue, do not let venting replace a conversation with the person involved.”
When opening up, Jeffrey suggested one should describe what bothers them without attacking the other person. That can sound like: “When you make jokes about me in front of others, I feel embarrassed. Please stop.”
As per the therapist, this allows the other person a chance to understand the problem before resentment starts coming out through sarcasm or passive-aggressive comments.
4. Take responsibility for your reactions
As the therapist stated, “You're allowed to feel angry or disappointed, but those feelings do not excuse bad behaviour. You can take your feelings seriously while still taking responsibility for how you treat people.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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