An Asian twist to snacking: Try this flavour-packed recipe for soy-braised peanuts to accompany your drinks

Some evenings, all you want is a little something to munch on, whether you’re settling in with a snack, hosting guests or looking for something to pair with your drinks. Peanuts are a classic choice for such occasions, but you can easily give this humble snack a flavourful upgrade with the right ingredients. If you’re looking for a quick and fuss-free way to turn everyday peanuts into something more exciting, this recipe is worth trying.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared a flavour-packed recipe for soy-glazed peanuts, making for a quick and satisfying snack when you’re craving something light yet delicious. Coated in a savoury, sweet and tangy glaze, these peanuts are also easy to whip up when you want a fuss-free appetiser or accompaniment for drinks.

In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “If you’ve never tried soy-braised peanuts, you’re in for a treat! It’s a super simple recipe that’s packed with flavour and perfect for snacking, serving with drinks, or even as a side to your favourite Asian meals.”