India at Asian Games Full Results LIVE Day 12: Archery, shooting fuel gold rush as medal tally hits 57

India made a superb start to the 12th day at the Asian Games 2026, with back-to-back gold medals in Archery -- first the women's compound team finished at the top of the podium, and the mixed team followed suit an hour later as teams successfully retained the crowns that India had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou. India's Neeru Dhanda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's trap shooting individual event during the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep dominated the women's clash against both South Korea in the semis and China in the finale. In the mixed team event, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav showed nerves of steel to prevail over Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off.

The gold rush continued as the trap mixed team – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – clinched the gold. This was Neeru's second gold at these Games after she won the individual event on Tuesday. While boxer Priya Ganghas took the bronze.

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE Updates