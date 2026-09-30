India at Asian Games Full Results LIVE Day 12: Archery, shooting fuel gold rush as medal tally hits 57
India at Asian Games Full Results LIVE Day 12: Follow latest updates on India's campaign in Aichi-Nagoya
India made a superb start to the 12th day at the Asian Games 2026, with back-to-back gold medals in Archery -- first the women's compound team finished at the top of the podium, and the mixed team followed suit an hour later as teams successfully retained the crowns that India had won in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep dominated the women's clash against both South Korea in the semis and China in the finale. In the mixed team event, Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav showed nerves of steel to prevail over Korea's Jungyoon Park and Choi Eun Gyu in a thrilling final, winning 158-157 after a shoot-off.
The gold rush continued as the trap mixed team – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – clinched the gold. This was Neeru's second gold at these Games after she won the individual event on Tuesday. While boxer Priya Ganghas took the bronze.
Asian Games Day 12 LIVE Updates
Here are the full results of the Indian contingent on Day 12 of the Asian Games
Archery:
Deep Dive
India beat South Korea to win gold in compound mixed team event
India (Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep) beat China 238-234 to win gold in the compound women's team event.
India beat South Korea in compound men's team semifinals
Tennis:
Dhakshineshwar Suresh lost to Tseng Chun-hsin in men's singles third round
Sumit Nagal beats Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin to reach men's singles quarters
Boxing:
Priya loses to Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinals, wins bronze
Lovlina Borgohain beat Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinals, into gold medal bout
Squash:
India beat Singapore 2-0 in women's team quarterfinal, confirm medal.
Shooting:
India into the trap mixed team final.
Wrestling:
Sunil Kumar lost in men's Greco-Roman 87kg semifinal, into bronze medal bout
Nisha Dahiya lost to Hyeonyeong Park of South Korea in women's freestyle 68kg repechage
Canoe Slalom:
Pradhyumna Singh Rathod qualified for men's kayak single final.
Cycling:
Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka progressed to the repechage round in women's keirin heats - where Keerthy made the semifinal, but Sarita was eliminated.
Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham finished 15th and 14th in men's sprint qualification and were later eliminated in Ro16 repechages.
Judo:
Asmita Dey loses to Abiba Abu Zhakynova of Kazakhstan by ippon in women's 48kg quarterfinal
Sepaktakraw:
India beat Laos 2-0 men's quadrant group games.
India lost 0-2 to Vietnam in women's quadrant Group A.
Sailing:
Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.(postponed)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More