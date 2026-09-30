Malai Kofta ranks no. 10 among ‘world’s 50 best deep-fried dishes’; check two other Indian favourites that made the cut
Crispy, golden and indulgent, deep-fried foods are loved worldwide. TasteAtlas has now listed the 50 best, with three Indian favourites making the global cut.
If there’s one thing Indian food never runs short of, it’s delicious, crispy and indulgent bites. And now, three Indian favourites have found a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world. From fried chicken to much-loved street-food classics, the list brings together some of the most popular deep-fried treats from around the globe. Here’s a look at the Indian dishes that made the cut. (Also read: Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; it now earns ₹2 crore monthly )
Malai kofta lands in the top 10
India’s malai kofta landed at No. 10 on the list. This indulgent favourite features soft paneer-and-potato dumplings, which are fried until golden and then served in a rich, creamy gravy. The contrast of a lightly crisp exterior, soft centre and luscious sauce makes it a popular choice for weddings, festive meals and celebrations.
Chicken 65 is at No. 32
Next up is Chicken 65, which secured the 32nd spot. The South Indian fried chicken favourite originated in Chennai and has since built a fan base far beyond Tamil Nadu. The dish features bite-sized pieces of chicken marinated with ingredients such as ginger, lemon, red chillies and spices before being deep-fried.
But what’s behind the name ‘Chicken 65’? There are several theories. The most widely cited one credits A.M. Buhari, who is said to have created the dish in Tamil Nadu in 1965. Other popular theories link the number to the amount of chillies used or even the number of chicken pieces. However, TasteAtlas notes that some of these explanations are unlikely.
Spicy, tangy and crunchy, Chicken 65 is now a familiar appetiser on menus across India and beyond.
Papri chaat makes it to No. 40
At No. 40 comes papri chaat, the quintessential Indian street-food favourite. The dish starts with deep-fried papris, which are layered with potatoes, black gram and dahi, before being loaded with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys. A finishing touch of sev and chaat masala brings everything together, creating that irresistible mix of crunch, creaminess, sweetness, sourness and spice in every bite.
TasteAtlas also lists papri chaat among India’s popular street foods, particularly noting its popularity across North India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. On its separate list of Indian deep-fried foods, papri chaat also features as the third-ranked Indian dish.
Which dish ranked No. 1?
South Korea’s Chikin claimed the top spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world. The fried chicken favourite, known for its crisp coating and juicy meat, took the No. 1 position. Bator from Indonesia followed in second place, while Jalea from Peru secured the third spot.
Together, the top three highlight the many ways different cuisines have put their own spin on the universally loved art of deep-frying.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More