Malai Kofta ranks no. 10 among ‘world’s 50 best deep-fried dishes’; check two other Indian favourites that made the cut

Next up is Chicken 65, which secured the 32nd spot. The South Indian fried chicken favourite originated in Chennai and has since built a fan base far beyond Tamil Nadu . The dish features bite-sized pieces of chicken marinated with ingredients such as ginger, lemon, red chillies and spices before being deep-fried.

India’s malai kofta landed at No. 10 on the list. This indulgent favourite features soft paneer-and-potato dumplings, which are fried until golden and then served in a rich, creamy gravy. The contrast of a lightly crisp exterior, soft centre and luscious sauce makes it a popular choice for weddings, festive meals and celebrations.

If there’s one thing Indian food never runs short of, it’s delicious, crispy and indulgent bites. And now, three Indian favourites have found a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world. From fried chicken to much-loved street-food classics, the list brings together some of the most popular deep-fried treats from around the globe. Here’s a look at the Indian dishes that made the cut. (Also read: Anushka Sharma changed the fate of Mumbai chole bhature spot that was ₹18 lakh in debt; it now earns ₹2 crore monthly )

But what’s behind the name ‘Chicken 65’? There are several theories. The most widely cited one credits A.M. Buhari, who is said to have created the dish in Tamil Nadu in 1965. Other popular theories link the number to the amount of chillies used or even the number of chicken pieces. However, TasteAtlas notes that some of these explanations are unlikely.

Spicy, tangy and crunchy, Chicken 65 is now a familiar appetiser on menus across India and beyond.