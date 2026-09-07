Craving some spicy, tangy street food? Try chef Ranveer Brar's special Kutchi dabeli recipe at home

Rainy evenings and spicy street food are a match made in heaven, with the monsoon often leaving you craving something hot, tangy and packed with flavours that burst in every bite. But if stepping out in the rain isn’t on your agenda, you can bring those irresistible street food flavours home instead. Simply order the ingredients, roll up your sleeves and recreate a beloved classic in your own kitchen – no puddles or traffic required.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for Kutchi dabeli, the popular street food that originated in Mandvi, in Gujarat’s Kutch region, and went on to become a favourite across Mumbai. His website features the complete ingredient list and the step-by-step method for preparing the spicy, sweet and tangy snack at home.