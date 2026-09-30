Festival ready or not? 5 bold textile swaps that can instantly make your home look festive

From cushion covers to rugs, you can bring the richness of Indian textiles into your home décor in several ways. The key is to balance the textures and let traditional motifs, colours and craftsmanship add character without overwhelming the space. The best part? You can refresh different corners of your home with textiles, depending on the look you want. So, if you are planning a festive refresh this season, here are five textile swaps you can make. Home decor ideas (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Different textile patterns that work for a festive home makeover Traditional Indian motifs: Look for paisley, buta, jaali and floral-inspired motifs to bring a distinctly Indian festive feel through cushion covers, runners or curtains. Block prints: Hand-block-inspired patterns can add colour and craftsmanship without making the room feel overly elaborate. They work well on cushion covers, table linen and lightweight curtains. Floral patterns: Rich florals can instantly add warmth and colour. Choose larger motifs for statement pieces and smaller prints for subtle accents. Geometric patterns: If you prefer a more contemporary home, geometric prints can introduce pattern while keeping the decor structured and modern. Ikat patterns: The slightly irregular patterns of ikat can add texture and an artisanal feel to cushions, throws and upholstery accents. Paisley prints: A classic Indian textile motif, paisley can bring a traditional festive touch to cushions, table runners, bedspreads and curtains. Embroidered patterns: Embroidery, threadwork and subtle metallic detailing can add depth, particularly when used on accent textiles rather than throughout the room. Handloom-inspired textures: Woven patterns and slightly uneven textures can bring warmth and an artisanal character to a festive space without bold prints. Metallic or zari detailing: Small details of gold or silver through zari, borders, or woven accents can make textiles feel festive without making the entire room overly decorative. 1. Swap ordinary cushion covers with embroidered ones The first step to bringing Indian textiles into the home is to replace regular cushion covers with ones that have prints or embroidery. I feel that art and textures are a form of Indian history. Cushion covers are one of the easiest ways to introduce festive warmth without changing the entire room. Swap everyday solids for covers featuring paisley, floral, block prints, ikat, or traditional Indian motifs. If your sofa is neutral, brighter colours such as rust, mustard, deep green, or pink can instantly make the space feel more celebratory.

2. Add a textured table runner on your dining table Rather than treating it as a home decor piece, it changes the look and feel of the dining area. Instead of completely changing your dining setup, add a printed or handwoven table runner. Block prints, ikat, kantha, or woven Indian textiles can bring colour and texture while keeping the table elegant. Pair it with simple crockery so the textile stays the visual focus.

3. Replace everyday curtains with lighter festive drapes Beyond blocking sunlight and providing privacy, curtains also give a room or home a fresh look each time. For the festive season, you may replace them with cotton, silk-blend, or printed curtains in warm tones or subtle traditional patterns. If your room already has plenty of colour, choose an understated textile with a woven texture rather than adding another bold print.

4. Bring in a patterned rug or dhurrie A rug or dhurrie can ground the room while bringing in traditional craftsmanship. Geometric patterns, stripes, floral motifs, and handwoven Indian designs work especially well for a festive makeover. If you already have colourful furniture, choose a rug with a neutral base and small pops of colour to keep the room balanced. Beyond a festive home makeover, they also give the room a timeless, everlasting feel.

5. Dress up accent chairs with textile layers Give an accent chair a seasonal refresh with a printed seat cushion, a small throw, or a textile draped over the back. Ajrakh, kalamkari, ikat, or block-printed fabrics can work especially well here, particularly when the rest of the room is neutral.