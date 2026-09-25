Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
From plush neutrals to bold designs, here are 7 bubble sofas to give your living room a cosy, sculptural look
Give your living room a soft, sculptural look with a bubble sofa. From neutrals to bold designs, scroll eye-catchy picks that can change the mood of your space.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LEGACY OF COMFORT Prith Velvet Modern Cloud Sofa Upholstered 3 Seater Sofa Three Seater Sofa for Living Room Hotels Offices Cloud Sofa (Ivory/Beige)View Details
₹34,999
INTRAHAUS Pumpkin Style Wooden Sofa, Contemporary Modern & Cozy Accent Chair for Living Room (Beige 2 Seater Sofa)View Details
₹19,999
Laik Woody Velvet Cloud 3 Seater Sofa | Luxury Curved Modular Plush Fabric Couch for Modern Living Room | Soft Tufted Bubble Sofa for Home Decor (Ivory/Pink)View Details
₹31,000
LEGACY OF COMFORT Ryan 3+1+1 Set Sofa Living Room Sets Cloud Shape Sofa Set for Living Room (Off White)View Details
₹62,699
TREE TO DREAMY Modern Velvet Cloud Sofa – Premium Cushioned Comfort 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room, IvoryView Details
₹29,999
View More
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.