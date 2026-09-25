Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

From plush neutrals to bold designs, here are 7 bubble sofas to give your living room a cosy, sculptural look

Give your living room a soft, sculptural look with a bubble sofa. From neutrals to bold designs, scroll eye-catchy picks that can change the mood of your space.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 13:25:10 IST
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

LEGACY OF COMFORT Prith Velvet Modern Cloud Sofa Upholstered 3 Seater Sofa Three Seater Sofa for Living Room Hotels Offices Cloud Sofa (Ivory/Beige)View Details...

₹34,999

...
Check Offers

INTRAHAUS Pumpkin Style Wooden Sofa, Contemporary Modern & Cozy Accent Chair for Living Room (Beige 2 Seater Sofa)View Details...

₹19,999

...
Check Offers

Laik Woody Velvet Cloud 3 Seater Sofa | Luxury Curved Modular Plush Fabric Couch for Modern Living Room | Soft Tufted Bubble Sofa for Home Decor (Ivory/Pink)View Details...

₹31,000

...
Check Offers

LEGACY OF COMFORT Ryan 3+1+1 Set Sofa Living Room Sets Cloud Shape Sofa Set for Living Room (Off White)View Details...

₹62,699

...
Check Offers

TREE TO DREAMY Modern Velvet Cloud Sofa – Premium Cushioned Comfort 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room, IvoryView Details...

₹29,999

...
Check Offers
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Bubble sofa for living room (Pinterest)
Bubble sofa for living room (Pinterest)
Ishika Narang
By Ishika Narang

Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

Read moreRead less

For anyone who loves adding a touch of quirkiness while keeping their home soft and inviting, bubble sofas could be the statement piece to consider. They have recently regained popularity for their plush, cosy appeal and playful silhouettes. But what exactly is a bubble sofa? It is a seating design defined by rounded, soft-looking forms rather than sharp, straight edges. Depending on the design, it can feature oversized cushions, curved arms, a low profile, deep seating or multiple rounded sections.

But not every sofa sold as a "bubble sofa" has the same construction or look. Some are sculptural pieces, while others simply borrow the rounded, puffy silhouette. So, if you are considering one for your living room, it is worth looking beyond the appearance.

For those looking to add a softer, more pleasant look to their living room, this sofa can be a great addition. Crafted in soft velvet and features a modern, cloud-inspired silhouette with spacious seating for comfortable resting and entertaining. Its versatile design suits living rooms, hotels, and offices, while the range of trendy colour options makes it easy to complement different interior styles.

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This cloud-inspired sofa features a sculptural shell-shaped silhouette with plush cushioning and soft style upholstery. Designed for comfort and style, its compact yet spacious form works well in living rooms, bedrooms, apartments and lounges. The curved design adds a luxurious statement to contemporary and minimalist interiors.

This 3-seater bubble sofa features a tufted, rounded silhouette with plush velvet-like upholstery for a soft, cosy feel. Its curved modular design allows flexible installations, while the spacious seating works well for living rooms. Available in terracotta orange and cream, it adds a bold yet contemporary touch to modern interior design.

The Ryan sofa set features a soft, cloud-inspired design with flowing curves and plush cushions for a cosy, contemporary look. The set includes a spacious 3-seater sofa and two armchairs, offering ample room for lounging. Durable fabrics and thoughtful dimensions make it a comfortable addition to modern living spaces.

Crafted in soft velvet, this cloud-inspired sofa features generously padded cushions, rounded armrests and spacious seating for a cosy lounging experience. Its elegant silhouette pairs well with neutral and light-toned interiors, while the range of colour options makes it easy to find a shade that complements your decor.

Built with a strong, solid wood frame, wooden top support and fabric upholstery, this Casaliving sofa is designed for everyday use. High-density foam, deep padded seats and web suspension across the back, armrests and seat provide added comfort and support. The sofa comes with a 1-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects.

This spacious L-shaped sofa can comfortably seat up to five people, making it suitable for family gatherings and movie nights. Crafted with high-density Form 50 foam, a sturdy frame and premium materials, it is designed for comfort and durability. The furniture is handcrafted and hand-finished, combining a designer look with long-lasting everyday functionality.

What to check before buying a bubble sofa?

Factors to check are:

  • Room measurement: Check the sofa width and height to ensure it gets fitted into the room.
  • Check the foam: Do not assume the fuller and softer-looking foam means comfort; always check the foam.
  • Know the fabric care: Read the care label to ensure the long-term quality of the sofa.
  • Check the upholstery according to your needs. For example, go for fabric durability and a removable cover for a busier schedule and a high-use family.
Frequently Asked Questions:
A bubble sofa is a rounded, sculptural sofa that has soft edges, cushioning and an often low silhouette. The term is also used for cloud-style and puffy sofas.
The style also works well with the current interest in comfortable, sculptural and expressive home interiors.
They are comfortable because of their seat depth, cushion construction, foam density, back support and upholstery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

recommendedIcon
Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living.
Home/Lifestyle/Art Culture/From Plush Neutrals To Bold Designs, Here Are 7 Bubble Sofas To Give Your Living Room A Cosy, Sculptural Look
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes