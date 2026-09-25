From plush neutrals to bold designs, here are 7 bubble sofas to give your living room a cosy, sculptural look

Bubble sofa for living room (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less For anyone who loves adding a touch of quirkiness while keeping their home soft and inviting, bubble sofas could be the statement piece to consider. They have recently regained popularity for their plush, cosy appeal and playful silhouettes. But what exactly is a bubble sofa? It is a seating design defined by rounded, soft-looking forms rather than sharp, straight edges. Depending on the design, it can feature oversized cushions, curved arms, a low profile, deep seating or multiple rounded sections. But not every sofa sold as a "bubble sofa" has the same construction or look. Some are sculptural pieces, while others simply borrow the rounded, puffy silhouette. So, if you are considering one for your living room, it is worth looking beyond the appearance.

For those looking to add a softer, more pleasant look to their living room, this sofa can be a great addition. Crafted in soft velvet and features a modern, cloud-inspired silhouette with spacious seating for comfortable resting and entertaining. Its versatile design suits living rooms, hotels, and offices, while the range of trendy colour options makes it easy to complement different interior styles.

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This cloud-inspired sofa features a sculptural shell-shaped silhouette with plush cushioning and soft style upholstery. Designed for comfort and style, its compact yet spacious form works well in living rooms, bedrooms, apartments and lounges. The curved design adds a luxurious statement to contemporary and minimalist interiors.

This 3-seater bubble sofa features a tufted, rounded silhouette with plush velvet-like upholstery for a soft, cosy feel. Its curved modular design allows flexible installations, while the spacious seating works well for living rooms. Available in terracotta orange and cream, it adds a bold yet contemporary touch to modern interior design.

The Ryan sofa set features a soft, cloud-inspired design with flowing curves and plush cushions for a cosy, contemporary look. The set includes a spacious 3-seater sofa and two armchairs, offering ample room for lounging. Durable fabrics and thoughtful dimensions make it a comfortable addition to modern living spaces.

Crafted in soft velvet, this cloud-inspired sofa features generously padded cushions, rounded armrests and spacious seating for a cosy lounging experience. Its elegant silhouette pairs well with neutral and light-toned interiors, while the range of colour options makes it easy to find a shade that complements your decor.

Built with a strong, solid wood frame, wooden top support and fabric upholstery, this Casaliving sofa is designed for everyday use. High-density foam, deep padded seats and web suspension across the back, armrests and seat provide added comfort and support. The sofa comes with a 1-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects.

This spacious L-shaped sofa can comfortably seat up to five people, making it suitable for family gatherings and movie nights. Crafted with high-density Form 50 foam, a sturdy frame and premium materials, it is designed for comfort and durability. The furniture is handcrafted and hand-finished, combining a designer look with long-lasting everyday functionality. What to check before buying a bubble sofa? Factors to check are: Room measurement: Check the sofa width and height to ensure it gets fitted into the room.

Check the foam: Do not assume the fuller and softer-looking foam means comfort; always check the foam.

Know the fabric care: Read the care label to ensure the long-term quality of the sofa.

Check the upholstery according to your needs. For example, go for fabric durability and a removable cover for a busier schedule and a high-use family.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is a bubble sofa? A bubble sofa is a rounded, sculptural sofa that has soft edges, cushioning and an often low silhouette. The term is also used for cloud-style and puffy sofas. Why are bubble sofas popular? The style also works well with the current interest in comfortable, sculptural and expressive home interiors. Are bubble sofas comfortable? They are comfortable because of their seat depth, cushion construction, foam density, back support and upholstery.