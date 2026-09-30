What to eat during ovulation? Nutritionist reveals meal plan to increase antioxidants, zinc, folate, protein intake
Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja emphasises a balanced diet rich in fruits, greens, whole grains, and protein to support hormonal function during ovulation.
Ovulation — the midpoint of the menstrual cycle — is the phase in which an ovary releases a mature egg into the fallopian tube. During this time, the body experiences peak levels of estrogen and luteinizing hormone (LH), according to the Baylor Scott & White Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system in the US.
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It is important to support healthy egg development, cellular health, and hormonal balance during this high-energy window. According to nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, one can also do this by eating a healthy diet. In an Instagram post shared on September 29, she listed everything she eats in a day during her ovulation phase to increase her intake of antioxidants, zinc, folate, and protein.
What to eat during ovulation?
Around ovulation, the nutritionist noted that our bodies undergo hormonal changes. Therefore, one can pay a little more attention to protein, antioxidants, healthy fats, zinc, folate, and fibre during this time.
“Think colourful fruits, seeds, leafy greens, legumes, whole grains and enough protein,” she added, noting that one does not need to follow a complicated ‘cycle-syncing diet’ or 15 different superfoods to do that.
“Your food choices won’t magically ‘boost’ ovulation, but consistently meeting your nutritional needs can support normal hormone function, energy, digestion, and overall reproductive health,” she added.
Here's everything the nutritionist eats in a day during her ovulation phase to get in more antioxidants, zinc, folate, and protein:
1. Morning
“I start with lemon and moringa water, which is an easy antioxidant boost first thing in the morning,” she shared, which is followed by one seasonal fruit; for instance, it could be one bowl of papaya, apple, or any other fruit.
2. Breakfast
The nutritionist has a protein- and fibre-rich breakfast of besan cheela, which includes oats and lauki in the batter, served with chutney.
3. Midday meal and lunch
For her midday meal, the nutritionist has a refreshing sattu chaas, which keeps her full for a long time, followed by a proper comfort food for lunch: curd rice, jowar roti, legumes, and vegetable sabji.
4. Evening snack and dinner
For the evening snack, it is avocado on protein bread, one of her ‘go-to combinations’, followed by chickpea salad, rice and palak sabji for dinner.
5. Before bed
Lastly, the nutritionist revealed that before bed, she has one cup of sea buckthorn tea and one spoon of roasted sunflower and sesame seeds as her ‘wind-down ritual’.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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