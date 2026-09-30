What to eat during ovulation? Nutritionist reveals meal plan to increase antioxidants, zinc, folate, protein intake

Around ovulation, the nutritionist noted that our bodies undergo hormonal changes. Therefore, one can pay a little more attention to protein, antioxidants, healthy fats, zinc , folate, and fibre during this time.

It is important to support healthy egg development, cellular health, and hormonal balance during this high-energy window. According to nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, one can also do this by eating a healthy diet . In an Instagram post shared on September 29, she listed everything she eats in a day during her ovulation phase to increase her intake of antioxidants, zinc, folate, and protein .

Ovulation — the midpoint of the menstrual cycle — is the phase in which an ovary releases a mature egg into the fallopian tube . During this time, the body experiences peak levels of estrogen and luteinizing hormone (LH), according to the Baylor Scott & White Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system in the US.

“Think colourful fruits, seeds, leafy greens, legumes, whole grains and enough protein,” she added, noting that one does not need to follow a complicated ‘cycle-syncing diet’ or 15 different superfoods to do that.

“Your food choices won’t magically ‘boost’ ovulation, but consistently meeting your nutritional needs can support normal hormone function, energy, digestion, and overall reproductive health,” she added.

Here's everything the nutritionist eats in a day during her ovulation phase to get in more antioxidants, zinc, folate, and protein:

1. Morning “I start with lemon and moringa water, which is an easy antioxidant boost first thing in the morning,” she shared, which is followed by one seasonal fruit; for instance, it could be one bowl of papaya, apple, or any other fruit.

2. Breakfast The nutritionist has a protein- and fibre-rich breakfast of besan cheela, which includes oats and lauki in the batter, served with chutney.

3. Midday meal and lunch For her midday meal, the nutritionist has a refreshing sattu chaas, which keeps her full for a long time, followed by a proper comfort food for lunch: curd rice, jowar roti, legumes, and vegetable sabji.

4. Evening snack and dinner For the evening snack, it is avocado on protein bread, one of her ‘go-to combinations’, followed by chickpea salad, rice and palak sabji for dinner.

5. Before bed Lastly, the nutritionist revealed that before bed, she has one cup of sea buckthorn tea and one spoon of roasted sunflower and sesame seeds as her ‘wind-down ritual’.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.