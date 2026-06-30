Longevity doctor lists 6 micronutrients for better hormone balance: Magnesium, zinc, selenium, and more

Hormone balance is key to maintaining overall health. The chemicals that influence a range of functions are produced by the endocrine glands, the functioning of which is dependent on the nutrition that the body receives. Supplementing the required micronutrients can help with maintaining hormone balance. (Pexel)

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When we think of the nutritional value of our food, we often think only about the macros. However, micronutrients are just as important, if not more, when it comes to maintaining hormone levels in the body.

Taking to Instagram on June 29, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, listed six such macronutrients that help with the hormone balance.

“Most hormone issues don’t start with your hormones. They start with nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote in the caption. “If your body doesn’t have the right building blocks, it can’t make what it needs.”