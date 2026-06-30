Longevity doctor lists 6 micronutrients for better hormone balance: Magnesium, zinc, selenium, and more
Micronutrients are required in small amounts, but their deficiency can impact hormone balance and overall health. Dr Vass lists six nutrients to focus on.
Hormone balance is key to maintaining overall health. The chemicals that influence a range of functions are produced by the endocrine glands, the functioning of which is dependent on the nutrition that the body receives.
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When we think of the nutritional value of our food, we often think only about the macros. However, micronutrients are just as important, if not more, when it comes to maintaining hormone levels in the body.
Taking to Instagram on June 29, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, listed six such macronutrients that help with the hormone balance.
“Most hormone issues don’t start with your hormones. They start with nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote in the caption. “If your body doesn’t have the right building blocks, it can’t make what it needs.”
1. Magnesium
Magnesium is essential for estrogen detox, progesterone production, and cortisol regulation. The deficiency of the mineral is linked to premenstrual syndrome (PMS), anxiety, fatigue, and poor sleep, noted Dr Vass.
Best sources of the micronutrients include whole foods like pumpkin seeds and spinach, dark chocolate, and supplements such as magnesium glycinate.
2. Zinc
One of the most important micronutrients needed by the body, zinc regulates hormones like testosterone and thyroid, and supports immune function of the body. According to Dr Vass, it also helps regulate DHT (dihydrotestosterone) in acne-prone individuals.
The deficiency of zinc in the diet is common in people with gut issues and high stress. Good sources of the micronutrient includes pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, beef and oysters.
3. Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is an essential, water-soluble vitamin that is crucial for progesterone production and estrogen metabolism, noted Dr Vass.
The deficiency of the vitamin is often associated with PMS, mood swings, and low serotonin. Foods that ensure its inclusion in the regular diet include bananas, avocados, turkey, and B-complex supplements.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy cholesterol that the body requires to perform essential functions, as well as improve its cholesterol profile. They provide anti-inflammatory support for all hormone pathways, noted Dr Vass.
Omega-3s also improve insulin sensitivity as well as balance estrogen or testosterone levels. Best dietary sources of the nutrient include wild salmon, sardines, walnuts and algae oil.
5. Vitamin D3
Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is technically a hormone and not a vitamin, highlighted Dr Vass. It is fat-soluble and is naturally produced by the skin when exposed to sunlight.
According to the physician, vitamin D3 regulates sex hormones, thyroid, and insulin. Apart from sunlight, there are also supplements that can help one make up any gap in requirements.
6. Selenium
An essential mineral that is required in trace amounts, selenium protects the thyroid gland and supports estrogen metabolism within the body, noted Dr Vass. It also functions as an antioxidant that helps detox xenoestrogens (chemical estrogens). Food sources rich in selenium include Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, and sardines.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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