Pune doctor shares 1 vegetable with 5 natural compounds for hormone balance during menopause and andropause after 40

Dr Tripathi suggests consuming 100 to 150 grams of steamed sweet potato, calling it both tasty and hormone-balancing. “Try it for a month. You may add a little salt or cinnamon if you like, or eat it plain, it tastes great either way. Observe how it impacts your menopause or andropause symptoms,” he adds.

After the age of 40, hormonal changes can affect insulin sensitivity, stress levels, and overall hormone metabolism in both men and women. According to Dr Pramod, a simple, everyday food may help support the body during menopause and andropause.

Dr Pramod Tripathi, general physician and diabetes management expert based in Pune, Maharashtra, shares in his January 11 Instagram post 1 common vegetable that contains five powerful natural compounds that can help support hormonal balance and overall well-being during these transitions. (Also read: Gurugram neurologist shares ‘1 simple tip’ that can save you from paralysis and long-term nerve damage: ‘Most people…’ )

As we age, hormonal changes during menopause and andropause can bring a host of symptoms, from hot flashes and mood swings to fatigue and low energy. While many turn to supplements or medications, nature may have a simpler solution.

What are the health benefits “This interesting food item contains 5 natural compounds that can directly impact insulin, cortisol, and hormone metabolism after the age of 40. As a medical doctor, I commonly recommend it for andropausal men and menopausal women. Because of its resistant starch, insulin does not spike easily. Its high magnesium and potassium content helps relax blood vessels and lower the cortisol stress hormone”, says Dr Pramod.

He adds, “The soluble fibre supports gut health and improves estrogen metabolism. Beta-carotene may help reduce hot flushes and adrenal fatigue, while diosgenin-like compounds help balance progesterone. All these benefits can be obtained from sweet potato.”

However, he also cautions that people with kidney problems or very high blood sugar levels should avoid sweet potatoes or consult a doctor before including them regularly in their diet.

(Also read: Nutritionist explains how Indian's ‘breakfast to dinner like a king’ habit can easily cross 4,000 calories daily )

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.