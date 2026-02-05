AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist ranks 10 popular snacks for liver and gut health on scale of 1 to 10: Popcorn, yoghurt
According to Dr Sethi, seeds, nuts, yoghurt and fruits are excellent snacking options. It is ultra-processed foods that one should try and avoid.
The popularity of snacking in between meals cannot be understated in cultures across the globe. The same thing becomes a cause for concern for health and fitness enthusiasts who remain concerned with counting their calories around the clock.
While meals are often planned, the inherently spontaneous nature of snacking makes it a difficult thing to account for while jotting down nutritional intake. As such, it is essential that one is aware of healthy snacks that can be indulged in without much worry.
Taking to Instagram on February 5, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, helped out in this regard by rating a list of 10 snacks based on the health benefits they provide to the gut and the liver.
1. Seeds
Score: 10/10
Mixed seeds are one of the best snacks that a person can have when it comes to taking care of their gut and liver health, according to Dr Sethi. Seeds like chia, basil, and flaxseeds are rich in fibre and have anti-inflammatory properties, he added.
2. Nuts
Score: 10/10
Yet another perfect entry in the snacking category, nuts are favoured by Dr Sethi as they contain healthy fats and dietary fibre, and provide steady energy.
3. Plain Greek yoghurt
Score: 9/10
Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics, and is an excellent choice for snacking. However, Dr Sethi cautions that one should consume the unsweetened varieties. “Dahi is excellent as well,” he added.
4. Fruit with nut butter
Score: 8/10
The fibre and fat combination of fruit and nut butter, when eaten together, helps control the sugar spike and, as such, makes a healthy snack.
5. Roasted chickpeas
Score: 8/10
Chickpeas contain plant protein with resistant starch (passes through the stomach and small intestines undigested and acts as a prebiotic in the large intestine, feeding friendly gut bacteria, as per Healthline).
6. Dark chocolate (at least 70 percent)
Score: 7/10
Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and is therefore a healthy snack. However, portion size matters, cautions Dr Sethi.
7. Popcorn (air-popped)
Score: 7/10
Air-popped popcorn is a good source of whole-grain fibre. However, the health benefits are reduced by opting for movie varieties, observed Dr Sethi.
8. Protein Bars
Score: 5/10
While they are among the most convenient of snacks, protein bars available in the market are often ultra-processed, with hidden sugars and seed oils.
9. Crackers and chips
Score: 3/10
Crackers and chips usually contain refined carbohydrates and seed oils, making them rank lower among healthy snacks.
10. Cookies and candy
Score: 1/10
While arguably the tastiest snack among the lot, cookies and candy ran lowest on Dr Sethi’s list as they provide sugar spikes without offering any gut benefit.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
