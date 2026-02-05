Delhi cardiologist with 40 years experience lists 8 supplements to support the body after turning 40

Taking to Instagram on February 4, Dr Chopra shared a list of nutrients that become essential at that age, and how the supplements help to maintain good health.

Turning 40 is a major development in a person’s life, especially in terms of health. According to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, it does not necessarily mean that an individual needs to slow down after crossing the threshold, but become smarter about taking care of themselves.

1. Vitamin B12 The absorption of vitamin B12 decreases with age, noted Dr Chopra. Taking supplements supports healthy nerves, red blood cells, and energy levels.

2. Omega-3 With age, inflammation increases. As such, omega-3 fatty acids that are present in fish oil and algal oil become an essential part of the diet. The supplement is also beneficial for heart, brain and eye health.

3. Calcium Bone loss accelerates after the age of 40. Ensuring sufficient calcium intake supports bone strength and reduces the risk of fractures.

4. Vitamin D3 Vitamin D3 deficiency occurs commonly among adults. It is required to support calcium absorption and improve bones, muscles, and immunity.

5. Potassium Potassium supports heart and muscle function. Taking the mineral supplement ensures better heart health and nerve signalling.

6. Zinc With advancing age, immunity and healing power start to slow down. Zinc helps the body maintain a strong immune system and control inflammation.

7. Magnesium Magnesium is essential for muscle and nerve function. Taking the mineral supplements helps maintain healthy bones and blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.

8. Selenium Selenium is known to protect the cells and support the thyroid gland. The supplement is also an antioxidant and strengthens the immune system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.