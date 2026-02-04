AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains importance of strong legs in overall health: ‘Biggest metabolic engine’

Taking to Instagram on February 4, Dr Sethi explained why it is important to take extra care of the legs as one ages, and how to do it well. According to him, strong legs are a lifesaver.

Staying healthy is a comprehensive process that depends on the lifestyle of individuals. And according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, strong legs form the cornerstone of a healthy life.

Trouble with ageing Losing leg strength significantly increases various risks for individuals after they turn 40. This includes the risk of:

Falls

Fractures

Loss of independence

Early mortality To support his claim with statistics, Dr Sethi shared that approximately 20 to 30 percent of one-year mortality in older adults is caused by hip fracture.

Health benefits of having strong legs “Strong legs don’t just prevent falls,” noted Dr Sethi. “They improve recovery.”

According to the gastroenterologist, legs are not “just muscles,” but hold over half of the total muscle mass in the body. Therefore, they are the body’s biggest metabolic engine.

Skeletal muscles, especially the leg muscles, clear most of the sugar in the blood after meals. As such, poorer legs result in poorer glucose control, higher insulin levels in the blood, and greater storage of visceral and liver fat.

Building leg strength thus helps improve the following conditions:

Fatty liver

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes

Insulin resistance

Triglycerides and inflammation Strong legs are also known to protect brain health and have been linked to better memory, slower cognitive decline, and lower risk of dementia.

Warning signs of weak legs While some of them are popularly considered normal signs of ageing, according to Dr Sethi, the following are signals of weak legs:

Difficulty in climbing stairs

Difficulty in getting up from the floor

Long walks feel exhausting How to build leg strength According to Dr Sethi, leg strength is built through everyday habits such as adequate nutrition, regular movement, and recovery. Some of the exercises he suggests for the same are:

Squats, lunges and step-ups

Bodyweights or bands work

Walking uphill or taking the stairs daily Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.