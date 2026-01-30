Bhagyashree shares her leg-day workout that helps her to target all leg muscles: From quad to calves

In an Instagram post, dated January 27, the actor revealed her leg-day workout routine. It features a coordinated sequence of targeted exercises designed to work all the major leg muscles, from the quadriceps and hamstrings to the inner thighs and calves. She explained her leg-day routine, showing the sequence. The actor begins with the largest muscle group, the quadriceps. The first exercise in the set targets the quad, then she moved on to balance it with hamstrings and then finished with some lower-leg exercise.

Actor Bhagyahsree is a fitness enthusiast and continues to stay in great shape at the age of 55. From time to time, she shares glimpses of her workout routine and diet with her followers on Instagram, inspiring fans to stay healthy. ALSO READ: Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym



Let's take a look at the sequence of legwork exercises the actor did in the video:

1. Leg press This is the first exercise which targets the quadriceps. She did it on a leg press machine. This also ensures you begin your leg day exercise with a powerful exercise, setting the momentum. In this exercise, you push while using the machine. It also puts your knees to work.

2. Leg extension The second exercise is called leg extension. According to the actor, it helps to balance and is followed by the leg press. It is done using a leg extension machine. Here, the lower legs are being targeted as you are lifting the weight while being seated. It completely engages the quadriceps, especially relevant after the leg press.





3. Seated hip adduction This one focuses on the inner thighs. It also enhances the posture. This inner-thigh exercise extends to improving the entire leg's strength.

4. Sitting calf raises The last exercise in the sequence is calf raises, which target the calf muscles. It also enhances ankle stability and overall lower-leg strength.

So if you are wondering which exercises to include in your leg-day routine, the ones the actor showed in her leg-day workout routine provide a well-rounded starting point. They are comprehensive and target all the important leg muscles, from the quadriceps, hamstrings, to the inner thighs and calves. This structured workoit help tobuildleg strengthwhile alsoshaping the muscle. They are effective and easyto add to your workout.





Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.