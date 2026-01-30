Bhagyashree shares her leg-day workout that helps her to target all leg muscles: From quad to calves
Want to add leg-day exercises to your routine that target muscle groups effectively? Get inspired by the actor's leg-day workouts.
Actor Bhagyahsree is a fitness enthusiast and continues to stay in great shape at the age of 55. From time to time, she shares glimpses of her workout routine and diet with her followers on Instagram, inspiring fans to stay healthy.
ALSO READ: Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym
In an Instagram post, dated January 27, the actor revealed her leg-day workout routine. It features a coordinated sequence of targeted exercises designed to work all the major leg muscles, from the quadriceps and hamstrings to the inner thighs and calves. She explained her leg-day routine, showing the sequence.
The actor begins with the largest muscle group, the quadriceps. The first exercise in the set targets the quad, then she moved on to balance it with hamstrings and then finished with some lower-leg exercise.
Let's take a look at the sequence of legwork exercises the actor did in the video:
1. Leg press
This is the first exercise which targets the quadriceps. She did it on a leg press machine. This also ensures you begin your leg day exercise with a powerful exercise, setting the momentum. In this exercise, you push while using the machine. It also puts your knees to work.
2. Leg extension
The second exercise is called leg extension. According to the actor, it helps to balance and is followed by the leg press. It is done using a leg extension machine. Here, the lower legs are being targeted as you are lifting the weight while being seated. It completely engages the quadriceps, especially relevant after the leg press.
3. Seated hip adduction
This one focuses on the inner thighs. It also enhances the posture. This inner-thigh exercise extends to improving the entire leg's strength.
4. Sitting calf raises
The last exercise in the sequence is calf raises, which target the calf muscles. It also enhances ankle stability and overall lower-leg strength.
So if you are wondering which exercises to include in your leg-day routine, the ones the actor showed in her leg-day workout routine provide a well-rounded starting point. They are comprehensive and target all the important leg muscles, from the quadriceps, hamstrings, to the inner thighs and calves. This structured workoit help tobuildleg strengthwhile alsoshaping the muscle. They are effective and easyto add to your workout.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.