Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym

Not everyone has time to hit the gym daily, but staying active is still possible with simple exercises you can do at home or even outdoors. Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have taken a step back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness. In the December 23 Instagram post, the 56-year-old actor shares a simple and quick workout routine that can be done anywhere. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reveals how she teaches her daughter Vamika healthy eating habits; Psychologist weighs in on her approach ) Bhagyashree shares quick 3-set workout for busy days and travel. (Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

“When you’re on holiday, you definitely don’t want to waste time at the gym. So here’s a quick routine that works on your upper body as well as your lower body,” Bhagyashree says.

She recommends two key exercises:

1. Reverse lunges with front rows

How to do it: Step one leg backwards into a lunge position while holding a dumbbell in each hand. As you lower your back knee toward the ground, perform a front row by pulling the weights toward your chest. Return to standing and switch legs.

Benefits: This exercise targets your glutes, quads, and hamstrings while engaging your upper back, shoulders, and arms, combining lower- and upper-body strength training in one move.

2. Weighted lunge walk

How to do it: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and take a step forward into a lunge, bending both knees to 90 degrees. Push off your front foot to bring your back leg forward into the next lunge step. Continue for the desired distance or number of reps.

Benefits: Weighted lunge walks build lower-body strength, improve balance and stability, and also elevate your heart rate, giving you a cardio boost while toning your legs and glutes.

Bhagyashree adds, “Do 3 sets of 20 reps each, and you’ll have covered both cardio and strength training for the day. It’s simple, effective, and perfect when you’re travelling or short on time.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.