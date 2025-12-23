Anushka Sharma reveals how she teaches her daughter Vamika healthy eating habits; Psychologist weighs in on her approach

Teaching children healthy eating habits can often feel like a daunting task for parents, especially when dealing with picky eaters or sugar cravings. But Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has found a unique and playful approach that seems to be working wonders for her daughter, Vamika. Anushka Sharma has daughter Vamika and son Akaay with husband Virat Kohli.

In a September 2024 interview with Slurrp Farm, Anushka opened up about how she encourages her child to develop a balanced relationship with food from a young age. She shared a fun anecdote about taking Vamika to an ice cream museum, a place the little one absolutely adores. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput reveal how they keep their kids healthy: From 100 steps after meals to haldi milk with ghee )

How Anushka Sharma teaches healthy eating to her daughter

"I took her to an ice cream museum because she loves ice creams, like loves, obsessed. So I took her to the ice cream museum and I'm like, you know what, eat as much as you want. And she didn't eat that much," Anushka said. The actor explained that introducing the right habits early on helps children naturally moderate their indulgences.

"So I feel like when you inculcate the right kind of habits in the beginning, they don't load themselves up with like 10 ice creams. She must have had like 2, maybe 2 and a quarter. And then she was like, 'I'm done.'"

Anushka also highlighted the importance of making healthy eating fun and engaging for children. "So I just pick dates and give a very lengthy explanation, which I try to make fun. I bring out my actress" she added with a laugh, showing how she combines creativity and patience in her parenting.

What is satiation method and how does it work

Reflecting on her approach, psychologist Saima Hameed shares in her Instagram post that when Anushka Sharma let her daughter Vamika eat as much ice cream as she wanted, she wasn’t encouraging overindulgence. Instead, she was using a behavioural tool called the Satiation Method.

“When a child is given freedom without guilt or shame, the desire naturally calms down. Restriction increases craving, but freedom reduces obsession. Curiosity settles when there’s no fear or secrecy, and the child learns self-regulation through experience, not punishment,” says Saima.

According to Saima, it’s a technique where parents remove the feeling of restriction so children stop obsessing over what’s “not allowed.” Instead of saying “No, you can’t have this,” Anushka lets her daughter explore foods freely while observing her body’s response.

Why parents should try this

According to Saima Hameed, this method helps children develop:

A healthy relationship with food

Trust between parent and child

Emotional regulation

Awareness instead of rebellion

A sense of autonomy and confidence

"Use this behavioural method purposefully, not to indulge, but to teach awareness, balance, and trust," Saima adds. Children don’t learn balance by force, they learn it by being trusted. As Saima notes, sometimes giving freedom teaches more discipline than restrictions ever can.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.