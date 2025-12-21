Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput reveal how they keep their kids healthy: From 100 steps after meals to haldi milk with ghee

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle often starts in the kitchen, and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are no strangers to this. The couple shared in a September 9 Interview with Tweak India how they keep their meals nourishing and balanced, from vibrant fruit bowls to golden haldi milk with ghee and jaggery, offering simple yet effective wellness tips that anyone can incorporate into their daily routine. (Also read: Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares amazing health benefits of haldi: Anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing, and more ) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share fun family meal planning tips for healthy eating. (Instagram)

How Mira Rajput keep her kids healthy

Mira opened up about some of the small but meaningful routines she follows to keep their kids healthy. “I make my kids walk 100 steps after they've eaten food. No mixing different fruits at the same time. And they have a small cup of warm milk with turmeric, jaggery and ghee before they sleep,” she shared, highlighting how these little habits have become a part of their daily family life.

How Shahid and Mira involve their kids in meal planning

Shahid, on the other hand, revealed how the family involves the kids in their meal planning. “And also we have big conversations, I think once a month, about their monthly menus. So now that our daughter is old enough, she likes to have a say in it, and so she and Mira have some heated discussions on exactly what the menu is going to be, which is a lot of fun for me and Zain. We love to watch,” Shahid said, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s playful and interactive approach to family wellness.

Together, Shahid and Mira make healthy eating a shared and enjoyable experience, combining routine, nutrition, and family bonding in a way that makes wellness fun for their children.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.