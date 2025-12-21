Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares amazing health benefits of haldi: Anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing, and more

Turmeric (haldi) is one of the most common spices present in Indian households and finds its utility in a wide variety of recipes. The curcumin in turmeric is not easily absorbed by our body, cautions Dr Vatsya. (Adobe Stock)

However, the humble haldi is actually an untapped powerhouse of immense health benefits, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with more than 10 years of experience.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals 7 daily habits that block weight loss, explains how eating less is a bad strategy

Dr Vatsya took to Instagram on December 20 to explain turmeric’s ability to boost our health, and how we can ensure receiving the benefits to the fullest.

Benefits of eating turmeric (haldi)

Turmeric, the golden spice obtained from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, is a rich source of curcumin, a compound that has been scientifically proven to reduce the markers of chronic inflammation, noted Dr Vatsya.

Consistent improvement has been observed as a result of curcumin in arthritis, gut inflammation, as well as metabolic issues like PCOS.

“Curcumin is a strong antioxidant that neutralises free radicals and slows down ageing, skin damage and brain degeneration,” he stated, adding that it is “equally healthy for the heart.”

The compound protects the endothelial lining of the blood vessels, where inflammation first attacks

How to extract the benefit of turmeric (haldi)

While turmeric is loaded with health benefits, Dr Vatsya reminded that they cannot be obtained from the powdered spice available in our kitchen.

“This is because curcumin is not easily absorbed by our body,” he explained. Turmeric (ideally unprocessed) should be taken alongside black pepper and healthy fats, which improves curcumin absorption “2000 times.”

“Turmeric isn’t just a kitchen staple or a passing trend,” wrote the gastroenterologist in his caption. “When used the right way, it supports inflammation control, antioxidant defence, metabolic health, and heart protection at a cellular level.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.